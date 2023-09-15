Season 2 Celebrates the Power of Community, Cuisine and Optimism, with LG Bringing Four Tailgate Experiences to Life with the Titans

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, Inc., and the Tennessee Titans today announced the return this week of their partnership-led original content series, "Taste of Tennessee," for a season 2 that celebrates the power of community, cuisine and optimism throughout the Volunteer State.

LG Electronics USA and Tennessee Titans Announce Debut of Season 2 (PRNewswire)

Season 2, which debuts Sept. 17, tells the unique stories of four Tennessee-based restaurateurs and chefs generating positivity through the power of food in their communities of Nashville, Memphis, Maryville and surrounding areas. The new season will be available to stream on demand through LG Channels – LG's free streaming service on LG Smart TVs – and through ad-supported viewing on Hungry across multiple platforms, including LG Channels.

Local BBQ expert and author Matt Moore returns as host for "Taste of Tennessee" season 2 as he travels the state showcasing the flavors and inspirations behind some of Tennessee's best culinary experiences.

Episode 1: Against the beautiful backdrop of Nashville's Molly Martin , episode 1 gathers all season 2 chefs and guests to showcase what makes Tennessee cuisine unique and what inspirations, both local and global, shape it. Against the beautiful backdrop of Juniper Green and featuring founder, episode 1 gathers all season 2 chefs and guests to showcase what makescuisine unique and what inspirations, both local and global, shape it.

Episode 2: Showcasing Nashville-based Sarah Gavigan , episode 2 dives into the cross-cultural food connections that can bind multiple communities together. Former Titans Keith Bulluck and coach Dave "Coach Mac" McGinnis join to offer their perspectives. Showcasing Nashville-based Otaku Ramen and owner, episode 2 dives into the cross-cultural food connections that can bind multiple communities together. Former Titans Keith Bulluck and coach Dave "Coach Mac" McGinnis join to offer their perspectives.

Episode 3: Centered on Memphis -based Jevon Kearse and CEO of Roar Nashville, Marcia Musalla. Centered on-based Plant Based Heat and owner Ralph "RJ" Johnson, episode 3 explores the connection between family, community and health. Includes cameo appearances from Titans alumand CEO of Roar Nashville, Marcia Musalla.

Episode 4: Closing out season 2, episode 4 showcases East Tennessee -homed Trevor Stockton who specializes in region-inspired dishes and working with locally sourced ingredients. Features Mike Keith , the voice of the Titans, and Dr. Kevin Dyson , Titans alum. Closing out season 2, episode 4 showcases-homed RT Lodge and executive chefwho specializes in region-inspired dishes and working with locally sourced ingredients. Features, the voice of the Titans, and Dr., Titans alum.

LG Electronics has served as the official home appliance and television partner of the Tennessee Titans since 2021, a relationship anchored in celebrating Tennessee and bringing communities together. Expanding on this for 2023, LG is introducing its new "Community Care Cycle Powered by LG" program. Working with Nashville-based non-profit Backfield in Motion, an organization that focuses on education through the mastery of literacy and numeracy skills, LG is providing LG WashTower™ washer-dryer units to local schools.

Also new for this season, LG is giving Titans fans an opportunity to help give back to their communities while also enjoying some of the best food in the state. At four select Titans home games, LG is bringing the "Taste of Tennessee" to life with its own tailgate-ready food truck experience featuring restaurants from seasons 1 and 2. Located near Nissan Stadium Gate 1 on the east side of the stadium, fans can take advantage of a pay-what-you-want approach to give above and beyond, with proceeds from each tailgate going to help select local partners. The four planned home games and featured restaurants are:

September 17 : Plant Based Heat

October 1 : Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

December 17 : Otaku Ramen

January 7 : Party Fowl

"Since we started our strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, we've focused on celebrating the ways we collectively show our local communities what Life's Good means in Tennessee," said Thomas Yoon, CEO of LG Electronics North America. "Optimism is what truly embodies Life's Good. Helping fulfill a need with even simple things like a good meal and clean clothes can have the power to bring optimism to those around us and be a catalyst that can help make life better for people. We're grateful to have a partner like the Tennessee Titans that is committed to creating unique programs with us that achieve that goal," he said.

Fans excited about "Taste of Tennessee" can catch up on season 1 both on demand and on ad-supported viewing on Hungry available on LG Channels. Season 1 features Nashville-based Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, Slim & Husky's and Party Fowl, with cameos from Titans alumni Kearse, Bulluck and Bud Dupree.

Since 2019, Tennessee has been home to LG Electronics USA's state-of-the-art million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility. Based in Clarksville, Tenn., the factory was recently selected as a world-leading Lighthouse Factory by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is the industry's first home appliance plant in the United States to join WEF's global network, denoting its role in shaping the future of manufacturing through the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), robots and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

About the Tennessee Titans

Headquartered in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are part of the NFL's AFC South division. Founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and began play in its current home, Nissan Stadium, in 1999. With a mission statement of "Win, Serve, Entertain," the Titans are committed to excelling on the field and in the community. The Titans' ONE Community platform reaches many of Nashville's most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education – and strives to create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time. The Titans' corporate office is located at its practice facility, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. For more information, visit www.TennesseeTitans.com.

