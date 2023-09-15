HHOLOVE Launches O Sitter, A Smart Companion Robot For Cats, to Global Markets

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOLOVE, a smart pet brand dedicated to creating smarter and more convenient pet care lives, will launch its smart companion robot for cats, O Sitter on HHOLOVE's official website, Amazon, and 7sGood 9 am EST today.

HHOLOVE finished its successful crowdfunding campaign in late July on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. With the global launch, HHOLOVE's innovative companion robot for cats, O Sitter is now available all across the world.

Cats' Daily Diary

HHOLOVE O Sitter boasts an impressive camera that sets it apart from other cat feeders on the market. This was long overdue, especially for new cat parents who want to stay updated about their cat's growth and daily activities. In light of the expansion of the social media industry over the past decade, it is evident that the domain of pet-related content has experienced huge growth. Presently, video clips chronicling the daily activities of cats have emerged as a compelling medium, affording pet parents the convenience of encapsulating a condensed rendition of their cats' daily routines. Additionally, this format yields pre-edited video content ideally suited for seamless sharing with dear ones within one's social network.

24/7 Companionship

HHOLOVE O Sitter excels in cat communication. Its two-way audio lets parent connect with their cats anytime, providing reassurance and companionship. It also features a laser pointer for interactive play. O Sitter aligns with pet needs, offering both physical and emotional fulfillment for a deeper pet-parent connection.

The growing number of households with pets calls for more digital solutions aimed at improving pet care. HHOLOVE O Sitter acts as a reliable and attentive babysitter, offering cat parents peace of mind, knowing that their cats are well-cared for even in their absence.

(PRNewswire)

Why O Sitter?

HHOLOVE staff engage in the study of pet behavior on a daily basis. In relentless pursuit of the digitalization of the pet industry, the team unearthed a substantial void in the comprehensive analysis of cat conduct. This void, they perceived as an unprecedented opportunity to usher in a novel paradigm in pet companionship – one characterized by an amplified emphasis on fostering genuine interaction to attain a deeper understanding of cats.

Within the hallowed precincts of HHOLOVE's corporate headquarters, they have established a haven for pet care, which not only served as a daycare facility but also functions as the epicenter of innovation during the development of the groundbreaking creation: O Sitter.

Reflecting on the transformative shifts within the pet industry that have fueled inspiration, HHOLOVE's CEO Hang Chen articulated, "Our most recent triumph, O Sitter – a companion robot meticulously designed with cat sensibilities in mind – stands as a potential watershed moment poised to revolutionize the very fabric of human-pet interactions."

About HHOLOVE

HHOLOVE is a smart pet brand dedicated to creating a smarter and more convenient pet care life. Its team is made of ambitious and caring individuals focused on making fun digital solutions for pet parents.

HHOLOVE O Sitter is the world's first smart companion robot for cats. It is the perfect way to give your furry friend the pampering they deserve with the features of AI Smart Life Recording, Interactive Companion, Reliable and Visible Feeding. With O Sitter, you will enjoy a worry-free cat care life.

Official Website: www.hholove.com

Media Contact: pr@hholove.com

Business Contact: business@hholove.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HHOLOVE