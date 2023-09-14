Nine New Products Announced at dōTERRA Global Convention

Largest essential oil company in the world makes big additions to product lineup

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA announced the launch of several new essential oils and essential oil blends at their global convention today as well as additions to their sleep and gut health systems. dōTERRA remains firm in their goal to provide high quality products and sustainably sourced essential oils.

President and Founding Executive, Emily Wright said, "Our annual convention continues to be a time where we gather in fellowship and excitement. Part of the excitement is around new product announcements. We work tirelessly throughout the year to research and develop new additions to the dōTERRA product family and the anticipation before a product is announced is felt by everyone. The vigorous energy once they are revealed from stage is unmatched! This year we are delighted to announce additions that will support sleep and gut health as well as overall wellbeing." *

Among the new products is Birch oil. This addition is particularly exciting because of the long and extensive process to ensure that the birch oil would be 100% pure and unadulterated. dōTERRA is pleased to have built the world's first commercial-scale birch distillery providing 100% Birch essential oil to the world. With dōTERRA taking a sustainable approach to bring pure Birch to life, SEAL Awards recognized dōTERRA as a winner of the Environmental Initiative Award. The story of making pure Birch essential oil a reality reinforces the mission dōTERRA has of filling every home only with the purest essential oils.

"2023 marks 15 years of dōTERRA, which means we have some very special products lined up for this year's convention," said Mike Mangelson, senior director business development. "Our global convention is a time to gain education and experience with our new products. Guests can get a hands-on experience at our product showcase and come to understand the uses, benefits, and science behind each of the new products at our general sessions. New product announcements always bring the biggest and brightest energy. I'm confident this year will not be any different!"

Every product will be available for purchase on October 1 except for dōTERRA PB Restore ProBiome Complex Softgels which will most likely be available for sale on November 1.

Find information on each product listed below:

Essential Oils

Birch 5 mL

From the bark of the Betula lenta tree, Birch is lightly minty, sweet, and has a hint of a woody aroma. Use Birch to diffuse, apply topically, and as a massage for a cooling sensation.

Blue Lotus Touch 10 mL

This sweet, floral, and fresh oil grows in small pods and high humidity. Sourced in Asia, the rare blossoms are collected early in the morning when the delicate petals are fully open to the sun. Apply this oil to pulse points for relaxing aroma or as part of your daily skincare routine. The aroma promotes a calming and centered environment.

Shinrin-Yoku™ 15 mL and Shinrin-Yoku Touch 10 mL

This blend combines several essential oils such as Lemon, Patchouli, Magnolia, Siberian Fir, and Cypress. Shinrin-Yoku, or forest bathing, is the mindful practice of absorbing the calming atmosphere of natural places like the forest. The contemplative practice of forest bathing is the inspiration for the Shinrin-Yoku blend and Shinrin-Yoku Touch. Apply to skin when meditating or journaling or simply use as a personal aroma.

Product Lines

dōTERRA SuperMint™ Toothpaste

The dōTERRA SuperMint blend launched last year and now has been formulated into a crisp and refreshing toothpaste. This toothpaste freshens breath and cleans gums while whitening and remineralizing teeth. dōTERRA SuperMint Toothpaste is fluoride-free and uses hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring compound of calcium and phosphorus.

dōTERRA Serenity® Stick + Valerian

The convenient, quick absorption, and smooth application dōTERRA Serenity Stick will give you a soothing and grounding aroma needed right before bed. The stick combines valerian essential oil and dōTERRA Serenity blend, which includes Lavender. It's free from parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

dōTERRA Serenity Restful Complex Softgels

The already popular dōTERRA Serenity Softgels will be replaced by the dōTERRA Serenity Restful Complex Softgels. The softgels harness the power of well-researched, historically proven ingredients and the best of modern science for a calming night of quality rest. Take before bed to support healthy sleep patterns, relieve occasional sleeplessness, support healthy relaxation, and to make falling asleep easier. *

Supplements

PB Assist+® ProBiome Gut Complex

Formulated for every member of the family, PB Assist+ ProBiome Gut Complex provides a unique blend of diverse genus, species, and strains of pre- and probiotics. It supports healthy function of digestive and immune systems, optimal metabolism and absorption of nutrients, and healthy gut colonization. *

dōTERRA PB Restore™ ProBiome Complex Softgels

This dietary supplement has 30 pre-, pro-, and postbiotics, and bacteriophages that help restore microbial diversity and balance for optimal microbiome health and overall wellness. * Additionally, it supports digestive health, gut barrier integrity, and micronutrient synthesis. * It may support skin, the respiratory system, immune system, and healthy inflammatory response. *

For more information about each of these soon-to-be launched products visit doterra.com.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

