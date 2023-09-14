Context Travel Launches Audio Guides to Transform the Way Travelers Explore Destinations

, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Travel, a global leader in immersive travel experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new line of Audio Guides, poised to transform the way travelers engage with culturally rich destinations worldwide.

Context Travel has long been celebrated for its expert-led tours, offering travelers a deeper understanding of history, art, and culture led by scholars in history, art, archaeology, gastronomy, and culture. Now, with the introduction of Audio Guides, the company extends its commitment to providing exceptional and educational experiences to a broader audience.

Key Features of Context Travel's Audio Guides:

GPS-Enabled - Audio guide tours play automatically and work offline with GPS so travelers can focus on their surroundings while immersing in the culture. Self-Paced - Travelers can explore destinations at their own pace while benefiting from engaging commentary that adds depth to their journey. Expert-Led - Leveraging the company's extensive network of expert guides, these audio guides offer insider knowledge and captivating stories, elevating the travel experience.

Discover Context Travel Audio Guides in London, Paris, and Rome, with new destinations coming weekly.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first of many expert-led Audio Guides by Context." - said Context Travel President, Aashima Ratti. "We are proud to extend access to the breadth of knowledge held by our expert community to new audiences at a lower price than our private experiences, a step toward living our core values of Learning and Inclusivity."

To celebrate the launch of Audio Guides, Context Travel is offering a promotion for early adopters. Travelers can enjoy 50% off their first audio guide purchase using code CONTEXT50 at checkout.

For more information about Context Travel Audio Guides visit: https://www.contexttravel.com/pages/audio-guides

About Context Travel:

For 20 years, Context Travel has been a leading provider of expert-led experiences all across the globe. With a commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of the world's cultural heritage, Context connects travelers with passionate experts who provide insights and knowledge beyond the ordinary. As a certified B Corporation since 2011, they emphasize not only exceptional experiences but also sustainable and ethical tourism. Travelers can choose between a private or small group walking tour , a pre-trip lecture , or audio guides to continue learning and expand Context Travel's mission to inspire cultural exploration.

Media Contact:

Miranda Heins

Senior Editorial Associate

Marketing@contexttravel.com

