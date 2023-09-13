PAWS NY Launches Substance Use Recovery Program

Launched during National Recovery Month, this new program will provide foster and emergency care for pets as their guardians seek inpatient treatment for substance use.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY expanded its services with the launch of a new Substance Use Recovery Program, with the mission of caring for your pet while you care for yourself. This new program, which will provide foster and emergency care for pets as their guardians seek inpatient treatment for substance use, is specific to low-income individuals who are unable to establish care for their pets in their absence. The organization has a network of committed and vetted volunteers who are eager to open their homes for temporary foster care.

According to a July 2023 survey from health policy group KFF , 66% of U.S. adults reported that they have, or a family member has, dealt with substance use disorder. Of those, only 46% say the affected individuals ever received treatment for their substance use disorder. Additionally, data shows that returning home to a beloved pet may lead to more successful outcomes for people post-treatment. Individuals managing a substance use disorder often face concurrent disturbances including but not limited to high stress levels, elevated anxiety, and an increase in depression. Human-animal interaction (HAI) contributes to a reduction in these symptoms, leading to a higher likelihood of a positive recovery.

"For individuals seeking inpatient treatment for a substance use disorder, not having a reliable and safe option to care for their pets can present a significant barrier," said Carrie Nydick Finch, LCSW, the Deputy Director of Programs and Strategy for PAWS NY. "No one should be faced with the choice of giving up their family member or taking care of their health. PAWS NY wants to eliminate this barrier, so individuals are more inclined to seek out, enter, and complete a treatment program."

Dr. Emily Weiss, the inaugural funder of the PAWS NY Substance Use Recovery Program, saw the positive impact of human-animal interaction first-hand. Dr. Weiss came to PAWS NY to help start this program in memory of her sister, Susan Sydney Weiss, who struggled with substance use and ultimately lost her battle. Through it all, Susan's beloved dogs Nugget and Chance were by her side, providing comfort and hope.

"My sister Susan was a brilliant, funny, and passionate woman, who found peace and purpose in both helping others dealing with addiction and caring for her dogs," said Dr. Weiss. "Nugget and Chance brought her so much peace and comfort throughout her journey. While my sister's illness limited our opportunities to work together on projects such as this during her lifetime, this program provides an opportunity to do so in her memory. It is a way to honor her and ensure that others don't lose their battle—or their pets."

The program is both welcomed and needed in the community, a fact that PAWS NY has seen firsthand through its initial outreach to treatment centers and community groups. "PAWS NY Substance Use Recovery Program will be a huge asset to the community and helping people to get the recovery services they need while their pets are cared for," said a staff member at Elev8 Center in New York City. "This program will remove barriers and PAWS NY will be a great partner."

Dr. Weiss has generously provided seed funding for PAWS NY's Substance Use Recovery Program, along with a commitment of ongoing support, but in order to ensure the growth of the program, PAWS NY welcomes additional donor contributions. Donations can be made via give.pawsny.org .

"We are deeply honored that Dr. Weiss has entrusted PAWS NY to carry out this important work in memory of her sister, Susan, and allow us to help even more New Yorkers," said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. "The bond a person shares with their pet and the unconditional love they receive can be a source of strength and inspiration, and this is especially true for those seeking treatment for substance use. By providing a loving and safe environment for pets, we hope to achieve better outcomes for both the people and animals we support."

If you or someone you know is in need of pet care support while seeking treatment for substance use, please reach out to PAWS NY at referrals@pawsny.org or 212-203-4760, ext. 4307.

About PAWS NY

The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City's most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org .

