Jeep® Brand Introduces New 2024 Gladiator: World's Most Off-road Capable Midsize Truck

Most Capable and Refined Gladiator Yet Delivers New Iconic Seven-slot Grille, Available Power Seats, Standard Side Curtain Airbags and Standard 12.3-inch Uconnect Touchscreen Radio

Iconic Jeep® Gladiator exterior features new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated, trail-ready stealth antenna and seven all-new wheel designs

Gladiator delivers Jeep brand's open-air freedom to the truck segment with its folding windshield, three roof choices and three door choices, including available half doors and removable doors Up to 7,700 pounds max towing Up to 1,725 pounds max payload

Refined interior with more technology and amenities, including available 12-way power adjustable front seats and all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with seven-microphone array for improved speech intelligibility

New 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers standard first- and second-row, side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above) and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above)

Two new models, Mojave X and Rubicon X, expand Gladiator's portfolio with integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers and Nappa leather-trimmed 12-way power adjustable front seats

Factory application of Jeep Adventure Guides, featuring Trails Offroad, delivering comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus Trails Offroad trail guides

The Jeep® brand is taking the world's most off-road capable midsize truck and making it even better. Revealed at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator adds greater capability, more refinement, new technology and more standard safety features to a midsize pickup that is both 100% truck and 100% Jeep.

Ranked No. 1 for new vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study* (IQS), Jeep Gladiator continues to offer an unmatched combination of unsurpassed towing and best-in-class 4x4 payload, legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, open-air freedom, and clever functionality and versatility.

Building on its identity as a lifestyle tool of freedom and adventure, the new Gladiator embodies its loyal enthusiast fan base.

"The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator epitomizes the power of the Jeep community and how it continues to push for greater capability, advanced technology and more refinement," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The new Gladiator makes the best even better, with a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording; more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags; and a fresh exterior with a new seven-slot grille, seven new wheel designs and a windshield-integrated trail-ready antenna. Combine all of that with its folding windshield, three roof choices, two different door options, or taking the doors off altogether, and Gladiator is the only truck in the business that can celebrate this kind of open-air freedom and still do real truck stuff."

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator will be available in Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon models. Ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships at the end of 2023.

*Jeep Gladiator received the lowest rate of reported problems in a tie among Midsize Pickups in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study of new vehicle owners' experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

