Tutor.com Achieves Major Milestone: 25 Million Online Tutoring Sessions Delivered

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative tutoring organizations, has announced a watershed moment: delivery of the company's 25-millionth tutoring session. The milestone illustrates the increasing demand for the company's tutoring services, which has accelerated as schools continue to report pandemic-related learning loss. To help students achieve their educational goals this academic year, a rapidly growing number of institutions are turning to Tutor.com.

"As educators welcome students back into the classroom, they know that learners of different ages and stages will require ongoing, individualized support to achieve their goals this school year," said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com and The Princeton Review®. "With Tutor.com, schools and districts can provide learner-focused support, anytime and anywhere, to promote educational equity, opportunity, and achievement for all."

The 25-millionth session was delivered at 2:38:11 a.m. EDT yesterday. In celebration, the real-time session counter on Tutor.com now features fireworks. During the 44-minute pre-calculus session, a high school student and their tutor communicated via live voice and text-chat, using several whiteboards and the Desmos graphing calculator. "Students connect with us when they're stuck, and when they sign off, they're unstuck and ready to tackle more challenging work," said White. "Our team loves helping students reach their own educational milestones each day."

Tutor.com offers 24/7, on-demand, one-to-one support in more than 250 subjects for K–12 schools and districts, colleges and universities, libraries, and U.S. military families through a partnership with the Department of Defense and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program. The company also offers drop-off review services and self-guided resources.

Requests for one-to-one tutoring, while always robust, have surged since 2020—with the company delivering nearly two million sessions per year—and demand is expected to continue growing. As more students seek academic support than ever before, the company reports that expert tutors have issued early intervention alerts at unprecedented rates. These help schools and educators provide just-in-time support and identify curricular challenges.

To meet the extraordinary demand for individualized support, the company has accelerated innovation, launching new features, tools, and services to help schools improve student outcomes, including:

LEO ® , the company's , the company's award-winning academic support platform that centralizes scheduling, delivery, and analytics for a wide range of support services

Teacher-Referred Tutoring, which allows educators to refer students for tutoring, with their needs already identified, and track progress

Updated test prep from The Princeton Review for the new Digital SAT ® and other exams

Relaunch of the company's proprietary online classroom, featuring new tools including SnapAttach photo uploads and pop-out workspaces

Additional bilingual tutoring in Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and French

New subject offerings, including study skills topics, and free webinars to help drive student success

Case studies to evaluate program efficacy and impact

To help K–12 partners close widening achievement gaps in math, Tutor.com and The Princeton Review also launched High-Dosage Tutoring, a high-impact, high-frequency, school-day tutoring solution that helps districts drive significant, accelerated learning for at-risk students. The program, which launched this fall with Small Group Algebra tutoring, is based on data-informed design principles identified by researchers at Brown University's Annenberg Institute. An intensive intervention, High-Dosage Tutoring is curriculum-driven and standards-aligned, delivered during the school day to help students make rapid learning gains.

"Math is the most-requested subject for tutoring, and demand for Tutor.com's algebra tutoring reached an all-time high in 2022," said White. "Together with our affiliate company The Princeton Review, we built a curriculum-aligned, assessment-driven program to help learners overcome challenges in this gateway subject. Whether students participate in High-Dosage Tutoring or seek help on an opt-in basis, they will receive exceptional support from highly qualified tutors, and their teachers and school leaders will gain access to real-time analytics with insightful, actionable information."

Tutor.com launched in 2000 with 24 tutors in 14 subjects. Since then, the company has helped institutions across the nation increase their students' pass and persistence rates, while empowering learners to achieve academic success. In post-session surveys, 98% of learners say they are glad their institution offers Tutor.com; 95% say Tutor.com helps them improve their grades; and 96% say it helps with homework completion.

