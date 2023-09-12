P.F. Chang's expands global footprint with first-ever locations in India

New locations in Bangalore and Mumbai, planned for 2023 and beyond, paving way for continued international growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's continued global expansion, P.F. Chang's® today announced a new location in Bangalore with plans to open more locations in Mumbai and other cities in India, bringing the world renowned Asian-inspired dining experience to the country for the first time.

"We're thrilled to welcome India as the next country in our network of global locations," said Kristen Briede, president of Global Brands & Retail at P.F. Chang's. "As we enter our 30th year in business, it couldn't be a better time to invest in our growth and share the P.F. Chang's experience with even more guests."

Alongside franchisee partners, Gourmet Investments Private Limited (GIPL), a Bharti Family Office Business, and HMSHost, part of Dufry Group, P.F. Chang's is proud to offer more diverse food options to locals and travelers in India. On September 3rd, the first location, operated by HMSHost, opened in Terminal 2 of the Bangalore International Airport, providing a premier dining experience for travelers. Estimated later this year, P.F. Chang's expansion will also reach Mumbai with the opening of an all-new bistro location operated by GIPL. The franchisee, GIPL also plans to launch locations in Delhi National Capital Region in 2024.

While every country and culture are unique, P.F. Chang's aims to deliver a consistent, modern dining experience for all guests around the world. P.F. Chang's opened its first international location in Mexico and Kuwait in 2009 and has since opened more than 90 restaurants in 22 countries, in addition to more than 200 locations in the United States. Each location, whether a full-scale Bistro restaurant, Flagship, P.F. Chang's To Go (hybrid model dining concept), or alternative venue, features unique design elements that complement the menu of made-from-scratch wok-fired cuisine.

With more than 25,000 corporate and franchise employees around the world P.F. Chang's continues to fast-track its global expansion and growth by targeting new international locations in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America. Additional restaurant openings planned for 2023 and 2024 include Guyana, Salt Lake City International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Shepard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas.

"As we continue to scale our international business and growth in new markets, we look forward to establishing long-term partnerships with new franchisees and are committed to providing ongoing guidance and support," said Rafik Farouk, Senior Director of Business Development at P.F. Chang's.

P.F. Chang's works with investors worldwide to grow both traditional and non-traditional (e.g., airports, casinos, military bases) development opportunities. P.F. Chang's understands that investing is an emotional endeavor and that's why the company is committed to providing ongoing guidance and first-class support to its franchisee partners. For more information regarding global franchising opportunities with P.F. Chang's, please visit https://www.pfchangs.com/global.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in more than 20 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

About Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd:

Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd, a part of the Bharti Family office was founded in 2012 with the goal of redefining India's casual dining landscape. It has introduced prestigious international brands such as PizzaExpress, Chili's and Ministry of Crab to the country bringing in unrivalled brand to the people of India through talent excellence and real estate expertise.

About HMSHost

HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. The global restaurateur operates food and beverage locations in 120 airports across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Its portfolio of award-winning restaurants consists of hundreds of brands, including exclusive proprietary concepts, chef partnerships, and popular national, regional, and local brands. Every day, HMSHost strives to create the best airport dining experience for all travelers through great food and customer service. HMSHost became part of Dufry Group in 2023 through the business combination of Dufry and Autogrill.

