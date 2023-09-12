Lumen Learning Launches Latest Product Focused on Supporting First Generation and Minority Students in Higher Education

Lumen One is the first courseware built with equity in mind that leverages innovative technology and machine learning to uniquely understand and support minority student populations

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lumen Learning , the leading provider of higher education teaching and learning materials focused on improving student outcomes and removing race and income as predictors of student success, announced the launch of Lumen One, the first courseware built with a focus on equity to come to market. The announcement further solidifies Lumen's leading presence as an innovative leader in supporting minority and underserved students in higher education and further champions the company's partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to progress Lumen's work in breaking barriers in education.

Using innovative machine learning and learning science, Lumen One builds on Lumen's existing product suite, including its nationally recognized Waymaker and OHM programs. Lumen One takes the best of both Waymaker – OER combined with personalized learning tools, and OHM – a platform created by teachers to help students master quantitative skills, and combines the two for a best-in-class courseware with a distinct focus on helping all students succeed.

"The launch of Lumen One comes at a time when we're seeing changing demographics among today's college population where 56% of students are first-generation," said Kim Thanos, co-founder and CEO of Lumen Learning. "Now more than ever, it is critical that we create courseware that meets the needs of all learners, many of whom are still experiencing challenging circumstances in the wake of the pandemic."

By bridging the gap between equity and technology innovation at scale, Lumen One meaningfully moves the needle for historically underserved populations. The courseware offers a solution for administrators who are looking to cultivate a culture of belonging as well as decrease DFW rates and improve grades in specific course areas. Lumen One was piloted at 12 institutions across the country during the Spring 2023 semester by students and faculty.

"It's hard to find courseware designed with equity in mind. Most products are either too expensive or not accessible enough for all students," said Jeanette Koskinas, Chief Product Officer at Lumen Learning. "Students often feel lost and unsupported when trying to learn the material. It can be extremely difficult for educators to balance teaching course content and helping all their students. Lumen One is designed to level the playing field. The product's content is developed specifically to help students see examples that are highly relevant to them, which is proven to drive better success and outcomes."

For educators using Lumen One, they will not only have access to powerful tools that create an inclusive learning environment for everyone, but the platform is designed to make it easier for all students to feel supported and increase student engagement, retention, and persistence. From the moment the courseware is accessed, Lumen One provides the necessary resources, cutting-edge tools, and guidance to give students an optimal experience.

Last year, Lumen was awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support its work in creating and implementing new courseware for Introduction to Statistics that focuses specifically on eliminating race and income as predictors of success for students. Lumen was chosen for the prestigious grant because of its long history of being a changemaker in the education industry. Since its founding, Lumen Learning has set industry benchmarks through its commitment to eliminating race and income as establishers of success through their products and services.

Lumen One is available for Introductory Statistics, Quantitative Reasoning (also called Liberal Arts Math), Introduction to Business, and Introduction to Psychology. For more details about Lumen One and receiving a demo, visit Lumen's website here .

About Lumen Learning

Since 2012, Lumen Learning has partnered with colleges and universities to support teaching and learning innovation with a focus on improving affordability, access, and student success. By designing thoughtful technology that builds meaningful connections between student and faculty, Lumen levels the playing field in education. Over 500 institutions across the U.S. are using Lumen-supported digital courseware for in-person, online, and blended courses. Learn more at lumenlearning.com, and visit our course catalog at lumenlearning.com/courses .

Press Contact:

RF|Binder

Jill Metzger

Phone: 212-994-7542

Email: jill.metzger@rfbinder.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lumen Learning