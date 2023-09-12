Broadridge Appoints Paul Simpson as Vice Chairman of Global Technology and Operations Business

Simpson brings over three decades of financial services experience to support the growth of Broadridge's capital markets and wealth management business

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the appointment of Paul Simpson as Vice Chairman of Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business. In this newly created role, Simpson will work closely with Broadridge's GTO business to enhance the company's client focus and accelerate go-to-market initiatives for targeted product lines.

As Broadridge continues to enhance the trading innovation and capabilities of its Capital Markets business and is now delivering a suite of innovative, market-ready component solutions to wealth management clients across North America, Simpson will serve as an advisor, reporting to Broadridge President Chris Perry and GTO President Tom Carey.

"Paul's insights will be incredibly valuable as we drive both simplification and innovation in the front and back office for Capital Markets and deliver the Wealth Management platform of tomorrow to our clients today," said Carey. "Paul brings an important understanding of the technology and operational needs of our clients."

Prior to joining Broadridge, Simpson spent 33 years in the financial services industry, most recently serving as the Global Banking & Markets Operations and Regions Executive for Bank of America. In this role he oversaw global operations for all of the company's institutional and commercial, corporate, investment banking and government clients, as well as technology and operations for the bank's international business. Prior to that, Simpson ran Bank of America's Global Treasury Services Business, Prime Brokerage and Futures business, and Global Transaction Services business, demonstrating his deep experience and expertise around the technology and operational needs of the financial services industry.

"I am excited to join the Broadridge team at this transformation moment for financial markets," said Simpson. "Broadridge has the proven expertise to help financial services firms future-proof their business and manage these changes, and I look forward to partnering with Tom, Chris and the rest of the team to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Prior to joining Bank of America in 2011, Simpson held roles of increasing responsibility at Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. He holds a B.S. in Russian from Georgetown University and an MBA in Finance, Economics and International Business from New York University Stern School of Business.

Simpson served as a board member of Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation for five years and serves on Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business Advisory Council. An active industry participant, he also held previous board and committee leadership positions with the Private Export Finance Corporation (PEFCO), Foreign Policy Associates (FPA), Managed Funds Association (MFA), Bankers Association of Foreign Trade (BAFT) and SWIFT.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

