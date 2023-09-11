TVCoins to Demo Its Video Distribution and Monetization Platform with AWS at the 2023 IBC Show

TVCoins to Demo Its Video Distribution and Monetization Platform with AWS at the 2023 IBC Show

The company joins the cloud computing world leader for a live demonstration of its disruptive streaming solution

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins, a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform, today announced that it will be demonstrating its product at this year's International Broadcasters Convention (IBC) show in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The TVCoins demo can be found at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth (5.C90), located in Hall 5 of the RAI Amsterdam venue.

TVCoins app on a TV, tablet and smartphone. (PRNewswire)

TVCoins is accelerating the FAST market and broadening access to the format.

Created 'by the industry, for the industry', IBC draws together the global media, entertainment and technology industries for a compelling live experience that provides critical insights, expertise, and business opportunities. Each year, hundreds of industry-leading companies showcase their innovative solutions for the show's attendees.

In August 2022, TVCoins announced the launch of a disruptive white-label video streaming platform that enables content owners to publish live and on-demand video within days and at no upfront cost. TVCoins has gained significant momentum within the Latin American market by enabling new revenue streams for a growing number of content owners. Most recently, the TVCoins platform has been gaining traction in regions of North America, Europe and Africa.

Within the AWS booth at IBC 2023, TVCoins will showcase its free, white-label DTC video streaming platform built on AWS's on-demand infrastructure and cloud services. "We're excited to head to Amsterdam and demo our platform at the prestigious AWS booth," said Gustavo Marra, President of TVCoins. "Content owners from all over the world can stop by to see our no-code, customizable interface and new web portal monetization features – all built on AWS."

AWS Lambda serverless computing implements business logic in every aspect of the TVCoins platform, providing limitless scalability and a reduced time-to-market. And the foundation of TVCoins' data-lake solution is Amazon Kinesis , Amazon Athena, and AWS Batch , which work to gather and store detailed viewer analytics.

TVCoins also leverages Amazon Personalize to power user content recommendations ("because you watched", "most popular", "trending"). Utilizing powerful AWS services simplifies operations and enables TVCoins' unique revenue share business model that allows the technology to be offered at no cost to the customer.

TVCoins' IBC demo will include a look at the Titan Channel+ cross-platform streaming app. Launched in August of this year, The partnership with Spain-based Titan Channel marks TVCoins' debut in the European market. The app is the first of its kind to place the power in viewers' hands by allowing them to enjoy the most exciting combat sporting matches at no cost.

"Our deal with TVCoins is a game changer for our viewers and combat sports fans everywhere. We've shifted from a subscription model to the highly demanded ad-supported format, so now our content can be viewed for free. By downloading Titan Channel+, fans everywhere have access to the most exciting matches covering MMA, Lethwei, Muay Thai, Bare Knuckle, Boxing, and more," said Borja Rupérez, CEO of Titan Channel.

"TVCoins is accelerating the FAST market and broadening access to the format so that content owners around the world can rapidly launch and maintain D2C ad-supported streaming apps at no cost," said Marc Aldrich, general manager of media & entertainment at AWS. "TVCoins' free-to-use white-label service built on AWS is an exciting development for the media & entertainment industry, and we're thrilled to shine the spotlight on it at our IBC stand this year."

Companies that partner with TVCoins are able to unlock the full monetization potential of their content with applications for mobile devices, web and Connected TV (CTV) through in-stream video advertising. To request a demo at the 2023 IBC show, contact us on our website .

TVCoins logo (PRNewsfoto/TVCoins) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TVCoins