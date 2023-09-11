Music Superstar YOSHIKI Will Become First Japanese Artist to be Immortalized in Cement at the World-Famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

Music Superstar YOSHIKI Will Become First Japanese Artist to be Immortalized in Cement at the World-Famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

Acclaimed as "One of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic and beloved Japanese superstar YOSHIKI will leave his mark in a festive imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.

Rock star and composer YOSHIKI will make history as the first Japanese artist to be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on September 14. Guest speakers will include Gene Simmons (KISS) and Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game). (PRNewswire)

YOSHIKI is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor. YOSHIKI makes history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

YOSHIKI will join an exclusive list of legendary celebrities including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert Downey, Jr., Hugh Jackman, and Vin Diesel when he places his hand and footprints in cement on Hollywood Boulevard.

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan.

"YOSHIKI: Under the Sky," a documentary directed by and starring the acclaimed musician (featuring The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more) also makes its Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, September 14. YOSHIKI returns to Los Angeles on October 20 for a classical concert at The Dolby Theatre.

Guest speakers for the event will include Gene Simmons (KISS) and Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game).

WHEN:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

10:30-11:30 AM — Ceremony

7:00 PM – YOSHIKI: Under the Sky Film Premiere

WHERE:

TCL Chinese Theatre

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X Japan. YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator".

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed at the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, YOSHIKI assembled the new supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

His first feature documentary film as director, YOSHIKI: Under the Sky, will premiere in the US, UK, and Japan in September. YOSHIKI will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM" in October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo – Oct. 7-9), Royal Albert Hall (London – Oct. 13), Dolby Theater (L.A. – Oct. 20), and Carnegie Hall (New York – Oct. 28). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over 2 million dollars to charity through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of "Asia's Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy" in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

In 2021, YOSHIKI established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares®, a partner of the Recording Academy®, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

Website: Yoshiki.net

About the TCL Chinese Theatres

Since 1927, The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX has been the home of the most important, star powered red carpet movie premieres and special events, where Hollywood's biggest and brightest talents have come to watch their movies. The most famous movie theatre on the globe is world-renowned for its unique forecourt of the stars, featuring cement hand and footprints of major movie stars, from Marilyn Monroe to Brad Pitt, and numerous stars from all eras of Hollywood. In 2013, the main theatre was relaunched as the world's largest IMAX® theatre.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YOSHIKI