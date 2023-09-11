ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES 3 NEW DAILY COURT SERIES NATIONWIDE IN BROADCAST SYNDICATION AND CABLE

Allen Media Group Now Produces and Distributes 9 of the 12 First-Run Daily Court Series – Making it the Largest Producer/Distributor of Television Court Programming in the World

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) -- the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations -- proudly announces the premiere of 3 new HD television court series starting today:

MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS

JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN

EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS

These 3 new court shows are daily one-hour strip series, and launch nationwide on broadcast television stations, cable, and digital distribution platforms. In the past 13 years, AMG has launched 9 court series, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world. These court series are all currently carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

In addition to broadcast syndication, all 9 of the AMG court series are carried on the AMG television network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 53 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. The initial AMG court series, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010. The additional 8 AMG court series are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE, and the 3 new court series MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS, JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN, and EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS.

"We at Allen Media Group are proud to launch these 3 new court series," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Judge Greg Mathis, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Eboni K. Williams are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television hosts. We are extremely confident that these 3 brand-new court series—in addition to our current 6 court series—will be very successful for years to come. Our 3 new court judges further bolster the strongest all-star roster of court talent in the world."

MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS, JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN, and EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS are all produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, AMGMP also released the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. Allen Media Group's digital movie distribution unit, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Doran, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal. Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser and the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

