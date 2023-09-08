Both Tribal Owned and Operated Properties Win Big with the Reader's Choice Awards

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel has been named the winner in two categories in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. First for the Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, ranked No. 1 among fans nationwide; and Yaamava's fine dining restaurant, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, was also voted the 'Best Casino Restaurant' this year.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino wins 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas .

Yaamava' Resort & Casino is owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority's Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, was also among the USA Today rankings. Palms' A.Y.C.E Buffet was ranked fifth place for the Best Casino Restaurant in the United States, bringing in an additional win for the Tribe.

"We are honored to be recognized as the best casino by USA Today's readers across the nation," said Kenji Hall, General Manager at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "The Tribe and our team members work hard to ensure our guests have a memorable, best-in-class experience across the property. This prestigious achievement speaks volumes to both their dedication and hard work to ensure our valued guests encounter an unforgettable experience."

Yaamava' Resort & Casino is the No. 1 entertainment destination in Southern California offering casino gaming, live performances from iconic artists, Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Diamond award-winning luxury resort accommodations, dining and world-class spa. With over 7,000 slots – the most in the West with multiple world-premieres each year, Yaamava' is California's best destination for the most elite gaming and entertainment experiences.

Guests at Yaamava' can indulge in exquisite dining and hand-crafted cocktails at The Pines Modern Steakhouse, which serves certified 100% Japanese Kobe Beef steaks, fresh pastas made from scratch, and a world-class cache of rare and cult wines and spirits from the resort's exclusive Collection 86. The Pines is one of over 20 venues to wine and dine throughout the resort, spanning from 5-star to fast casual.

Guests visiting Palms Casino Resort can partake in a culinary trip around the world at the A.Y.C.E. Buffet. The 250-seat venue features seven unique food stations – World Pan, Revival, The Greenery, The Roastery, The Hearth, Smoke & Fire, Sweet & Light – each filled with culinary delights.

Yaamava's and Palms' nominations were chosen by a panel of experts, including a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties before being voted on by the public online.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Yaamava ' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA, the Casino has more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

