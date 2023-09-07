Ernst & Young's Paul Bierbusse Joins TechBridge's Board of Directors, Led by Board Chair Scott McGlaun of BCBS Alabama

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the country's leading nonprofits for ending generational poverty, TechBridge, Inc., has elected Paul Bierbusse of Ernst & Young (EY) to its board of directors. This year's board will be led by President Scott McGlaun, the CIO of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama; NAC Chair Scott Geller, TechBridge Co- Founder and President of Partworks; Treasurer Paige Needling, President and CEO of Needling, Worldwide; and Secretary Ruth Davila VP Global Communications at Graphic Packaging International.

Through his role at BCBS of Alabama and every role he's held, McGlaun has shown his commitment to the technology ecosystem and supports many nonprofit organizations across the southeast. A true servant leader, he is often been described as someone who would ask how to best offer help over explaining how he could help. McGlaun is a graduate of Columbus State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Bierbusse is the Consumer Strategy & Innovation Lead for EY Americas and currently serves as the executive sponsor for EY's relationship with TechBridge. He has supported signature initiatives, such as their annual "Tech the Halls," a VIP Holiday event that welcomes guests from the local nonprofit, technology, and business communities, and their quarterly CxO Alliance series, which are thought-leadership discussions designed to inspire community and conversations among national IT and technology professionals.

"Our organization is committed to bringing extraordinary people together who can help us expand into new markets. EY has been a fantastic executive sponsor, and TechBridge has benefitted tremendously from their effective leadership and endeavors to build a more equitable workforce for our scholars," says TechBridge CEO Clint Bailey. "With Paul's experience and consulting expertise, we can continue to bridge the diversity gap across technology."

Bierbusse is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in consulting. During his tenure at EY, Bierbusse and his team have led projects in several areas, including launching new operating companies, delivering disruptive innovation, and implementing enterprise analytic solutions for customer, channel, and product profitability. Before rejoining EY, he was a Sr. Director at SAS Institute, Inc., where he led an integrated solution team that sold, designed, and delivered customer intelligence solutions.

Bierbusse holds an MBA in Finance and a BBA in Finance & Business Economics from the University of Notre Dame. In addition to supporting TechBridge, he champions EY Consulting's skills-based hiring and D&I recruiting initiatives, and serves as co-sponsor for EY Pathways, a focused program to attract D&I talent.

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization equipping other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children seeking support in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. For additional information visit: www.TechBridge.org

