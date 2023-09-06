Gerald Sirag Named Chief Commercialization Officer of ProofPilot

-- Sirag Chosen to Catalyze ProofPilot's Reach in the Life Sciences Industry --

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's only Clinical Trial Automation Platform, today announced the appointment of Gerald "Jerry" Sirag as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This significant addition aims to enhance the state of clinical research for life science companies by optimizing operational efficiency for research sites and patients alike.

"Adding Jerry to our team signifies a pivotal moment in ProofPilot's mission to elevate the quality and efficiency of clinical trial operations for our life science customers," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Having worked with Jerry for over 15 years, I know firsthand his commercialization expertise in the life science space, which will be a cornerstone as we aspire to set new industry standards, drive stakeholder engagement, and extend our reach in the industry."

Jerry brings over 15 years of HealthTech leadership to ProofPilot. Known for his strategic acumen, Sirag most recently excelled as the Head of Patient Engagement & Recruitment at Citeline Connect. Sirag has consistently driven revenue growth while fostering team collaboration and customer-centric innovation. His role at ProofPilot aims to deepen stakeholder relationships and refine the company's service offerings, applying his expertise to drive both operational efficiency and stakeholder value.

"I am beyond thrilled to join ProofPilot as its Chief Commercial Officer, as I see tremendous opportunity to leverage ProofPilot's unique platform to resolve some of the most pressing challenges in clinical research today," said Gerald Sirag, CCO of ProofPilot. "By aligning our innovative technology with market demands, we'll not only drive revenue but also foster relationships and solutions that make a measurable difference for patients and sites."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit ProofPilot's website.

