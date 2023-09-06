CVS Health survey finds more than two-thirds of Americans plan to get a flu shot this season

CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® encourage consumers to get an annual flu shot and stay up to date on routine vaccinations

Schedule ahead available for flu and RSV vaccinations, allowing patients to plan ahead and secure a convenient appointment

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is prepared to meet patients' vaccination and other preventive health care needs as flu season approaches. CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® are offering the annual flu vaccine at locations nationwide. CVS Pharmacy is also offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, which has been approved for adults ages 60 and up. In addition, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are preparing to offer a new CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccine once approved and available. To help patients plan ahead, appointments can be scheduled in advance using the digital scheduler at CVS.com or in the CVS Pharmacy app. MinuteClinic is offering the flu vaccinations and routine wellness visits with appointments available at MinuteClinic.com.

"Receiving vaccinations for common illnesses like flu and RSV is a cornerstone of preventive care, and helps patients protect not only themselves, but also the health of their broader community," said Sree Chaguturu, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Access is key, and with our national footprint of pharmacies and retail medical clinics, we're making it easier than ever to get vaccinated in a timely, safe and convenient way."

According to a survey of U.S. consumers commissioned by CVS Health*, timing, convenience and scheduling were cited as important factors when choosing when and where to get a flu vaccine. Other findings include:

75% of people who plan to receive their flu shot, plan to do so before November

Seniors are the demographic most likely to get vaccinated ( 74% ); but 2/3 of those over age 18 expect to get a shot

42% of patients are likely to visit a retail pharmacy for their flu shot, followed by a doctor's office (33%)

78% of patients said convenient hours that work with their schedule was an important factor when choosing a pharmacy for their flu shot

Of those planning to get a flu shot, 62% plan to schedule their appointment online, up 43% over the last two years

Digital scheduling at CVS.com and in the CVS Pharmacy app offers the flexibility to schedule multiple patients at once, allowing families, caregivers and other groups to get vaccinated together. Patients can also schedule multiple vaccinations in one appointment, such as flu and RSV, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, patients can choose to walk into their local CVS Pharmacy and request a vaccination, seven days a week, including during evening and weekend hours. MinuteClinic flu vaccination and sick symptom visits (during which patients can get tested for flu, COVID-19, strep throat, etc.) are available by appointment at MinuteClinic.com.

"Pharmacists are trusted community health providers, thanks to their frequent and meaningful interactions with patients," said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health, Co-President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. "As a result of their long-standing relationships with patients, our pharmacy teams can help identify vaccination gaps and recommend other care interventions on the spot, ensuring that patients always have access to advice and support."

In addition to flu and RSV, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer more than 15 of the most common recommended vaccinations, including shingles, pneumonia (pneumococcal), hepatitis B and more. Patients who receive any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also receive a $5 off $20 to use on in-store purchases.*

According to the CDC, patients should get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October. CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer multiple flu vaccine options, including the adjuvanted and higher dose vaccine which is recommended by the CDC for seniors. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost for all patients, and flu vaccines are available at no cost with most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B.

*"Flu Intention" Survey, commissioned by CVS Health in July 2023

