UNCLE FUNKY'S DAUGHTER LAUNCHES AT SALLY BEAUTY, INTRODUCING EXCLUSIVE MOISTURE BOOST TRAVEL KIT

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Funky's Daughter , one of the fastest growing brands in the natural hair care industry, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch at Sally Beauty, a leading beauty retailer. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands and brings Uncle Funky's Daughter's best selling products to over 2,100 Sally Beauty stores nationwide.

Uncle Funky's Daughter Logo (PRNewswire)

We are thrilled to partner with Sally Beauty and bring Uncle Funky's Daughter to 2,100 Sally Beauty stores.

Sally Beauty will feature a product exclusively curated for the Sally Beauty customer: the Moisture Boost Travel Kit . This 4-piece kit is designed to provide intensive hydration and restore moisture to dry and damaged hair. The Moisture Boost Travel Kit features a selection of Uncle Funky's Daughter's premium hair care essentials — #1 Selling Curly Magic, Supercurl, Heal & Renew and Thirsty Curls. In addition to the exclusive Moisture Boost Travel Kit, Sally Beauty will also carry three of the brand's best selling products: Curly Magic , Supercurl and Heal & Renew .

"We are thrilled to partner with Sally Beauty and bring Uncle Funky's Daughter to 2,100 Sally Beauty stores across the nation" said Renee Rhoten Morris, Uncle Funky's Daughter Chief Curl Officer. "Sally Beauty is renowned for its commitment to empowering beauty enthusiasts with top-quality products. We believe the Moisture Boost Travel Kit and our products will resonate with Sally Beauty's customer base and provide our Funky Junkies with a new place to find their favorite products."

Whether individuals are seeking moisture, definition, or styling versatility, Uncle Funky's Daughter offers a comprehensive range of solutions designed to meet diverse hair needs. Starting today, customers will have easy access to the brand's renowned hair care products in 2,100 stores across the country.

About Uncle Funky's Daughter:

Uncle Funky's Daughter is a black- and woman- owned hair care brand that curates high-quality all-natural hair products designed to naturally satisfy every curl in the world while helping protect the earth's valuable resources. Free of sulfates, parabens, and other harsh chemicals, Uncle Funky's Daughter full suite of products is available to shop at www.unclefunkysdaughter.com or select retail stores globally. Uncle Funky's Daughter is a subsidiary of Rhoten Morris Consumer Group, LLC.

About Sally Beauty:

Sally Beauty is the leading retailer of professional beauty supplies in the United States. With over 3,000 stores nationwide, Sally Beauty provides a vast assortment of products for hair, skin, and nails to both professionals and consumers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uncle Funky's Daughter