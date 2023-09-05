Superior Foods International Announces Acquisition by Viru Group to Elevate Capabilities and Expand Offerings

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viru Group ("Viru"), a global leader in the agro-industrial sector and the largest producer of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables in Peru, and Superior Foods International ("SFI"), one of the most reliable suppliers of safe, high-quality frozen products in USA, are pleased to announce that they will join forces through Viru acquiring Superior Foods International.

SFI and Viru have been partners for over a decade, sharing a vision of quality, excellence, innovation and best in class service. By joining forces, they aim to elevate their combined capabilities, expand offerings, and provide their stakeholders with even greater value and service.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for the continued support and trust. Together with SFI, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that this acquisition will enable us to reach new heights together, becoming an even stronger and more effective organization," said Yoselyn Malamud, CEO Viru.

"SFI has become part of Viru, a move that will bring us both significantly enhanced capabilities and expanded opportunities. Our mission, core values, and dedication to our current partners is unwavering. SFI will continue to operate with the same entrepreneurial spirit, independence, and agility as we have for the past 40 years. Our current management team and dedicated staff will continue to ensure we deliver ongoing value to our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders," said Marco Cruz, SFI Managing Director.

About Viru Group (www.viru.com.pe)

With over 17,000 employees, 30,000 owned acres (12.000 ha) of cultivated land, and 10 production facilities across South America and Europe, Viru has become a best-in-class global player. Viru's scale, vertical integration, and strong commitment to innovation are key differentiators in the industry. Viru has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in Perú since 2018 and is committed to supporting 15 of the 17 UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

About Superior Foods International (www.superiorfoods.com)

SFI is a global manufacturer and supplier of frozen vegetables, fruits and value-added frozen food products for the retail, club store, foodservice, and industrial markets across the USA. Superior Foods International world headquarters is located in Watsonville, California, in the heart of the fertile Central Coast. Company mission: connecting world food markets to global supply, for the benefit of everyone involved.

