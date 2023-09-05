Ashland Greene Closes on Value-Add Fund VI Multi Property Deal

Deal closes on schedule, millions in renovations planned

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Greene, the Dallas-based multifamily real estate investment firm that is rapidly and robustly making its mark in the sector, has confirmed the closing of its Value-Add Fund VI Deal, consisting of two properties with a combined investment value of approximately $92 million, including projected capital expenditures. This increases the current portfolio to more than 5,300 units across 19 properties. Ashland Greene has sold six properties since December 2021, delivering an actualized average annual return of 28 percent.

With today's volatile economic climate, driven by inflation and subsequent increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, Ashland Greene secured government-backed liquidity with fixed-rate financing for both properties. This move ensures rate increases will not jeopardize the investment.

"We're holding fast to investment fundamentals, making smart purchases, and managing expenses," said Shakti C'Ganti, founder and CEO of the firm, which was ranked this month at No.145 on the Inc. 5000 list. "Our mission is two-fold, regardless of the economic climate – continue to deliver solid returns to our investors and offer exceptional housing to hardworking individuals and families across the metroplex. As long as we stay focused and work smart, we'll continue to deliver on that mission."

Ashland Greene's latest closing comprises two properties, Village on the Green in Dallas (rebranded to Cleo Luxury Apartments) and Hunter's Cove in Grand Prairie (rebranded to Ronan Apartment Homes), adding 442 units to bring the firm's total to 6,700+ transacted units. Planned renovations include upgrading interiors, exteriors, and property amenities. Village on the Green is projected to become a showcase asset for Ashland Greene; it will undergo the firm's first "restore-to-core" renovation, upgrading Cleo Luxury Apartments to compete with the surrounding Class A assets.

Leveraging the Ashland Greene vertical integration advantage, AG Living will manage both properties, and Ashland Greene Construction Management will oversee and implement all renovation work. C'Ganti credits the efficiencies gained through their vertical integration model partly to Ashland Greene's success in delivering high returns. In 2022 alone, Ashland Greene returned more than $57 million to investors.

"Multifamily demand remains high, in large part due to high interest rates impacting the ability to buy a home," said C'Ganti, citing July data from Redfin indicating elevated mortgage rates have pushed the income necessary to buy the typical U.S. starter home up 13 percent over the last year. "Rent growth has decreased a bit because of increasing supply, but overall, the multifamily sector has proven to be one of the most resilient within commercial real estate. Occupancy remains strong, particularly in Texas, where you see tremendous job gains," he added.

Ashland Greene's next investment opportunity, Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch, launched on August 23rd. For more information, visit AGVR - Ashland Greene Capital .

Ashland Greene is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, vertically integrated multifamily investment firm founded in 2017. With a core mission of balancing the needs of residents, investors, employees, and communities, the firm specializes in transforming undervalued properties into thriving communities. The local focus and commitment to trustworthiness have allowed Ashland Greene to transact on 6,700 units, delivering $57M to investors, with a total transaction value of $1.1B. Through long-term relationships and a keen sense of social responsibility, Ashland Greene creates a unique investment experience, aiming for exceptional returns, while positively impacting lives and communities. For more information, visit https://ashlandgreenecapital.com/ .

