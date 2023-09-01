WiMi Developed Multi-Objective 3D Modeling and Reconstruction System

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a multi-objective 3D modeling and reconstruction system has been developed based on artificial intelligence techniques. The system is able to be trained on large-scale datasets through deep learning algorithms and other advanced techniques, and optimization algorithms are used to improve the accuracy and generalization ability of the network. It also employs a variety of preprocessing and reconstruction algorithms to enable efficient and accurate 3D modeling and reconstruction. The system is characterized by high scalability, ease of use and multifunctionality, and users can select the appropriate functions according to their needs and use them in combination.

The core module of the system includes point cloud data acquisition, data preprocessing, feature point extraction, and mesh reconstruction. First of all, the fine information of the object surface is captured through various point cloud data acquisition methods, which provides the basis for the later data preprocessing. Point cloud data acquisition is a necessary step for 3D image processing. Then the collected data will be preprocessed, and multiple data preprocessing techniques, such as denoising, smoothing, segmentation, etc., will be utilized to effectively reduce the noise and interference in the point cloud data and highlight the feature information of the object. After this, a convolutional neural network (CNN) will be built to automatically learn the feature information of the point cloud data and extract the most valuable features from it, feature point extraction is a key part of 3D modeling. Finally, mesh reconstruction is performed, which is the key part of converting the point cloud data into a triangular mesh model, using algorithms to convert the point cloud data into a triangular mesh model with surface smoothing and patching to achieve efficient and accurate 3D modeling.

Multi-objective 3D modeling and reconstruction system is a 3D modeling system using advanced algorithms and tools, which has the advantages of multi-objective optimization, automatic reconstruction, intelligent interaction, and high-precision modeling, etc. It can simultaneously consider multiple objective functions such as geometric accuracy, topology, number of surfaces, etc., and generate more compliant 3D models by optimizing these objective functions, and automatically carry out the operations of denoising, smoothing, filling holes, etc., according to the users' needs. The system also automatically performs operations such as denoising, smoothing and filling holes in the 3D model according to the user's requirements, which improves the quality and usability of the model. In addition, the system adopts artificial intelligence technology, which can realize intelligent interaction with the user through voice recognition, gesture recognition and other ways, improving the convenience and efficiency of operation.

WiMi's multi-target 3D modeling and reconstruction system also supports a variety of functions such as 3D visualization, object recognition, and 3D reconstruction. These functions allow users to process and analyze 3D images more conveniently. For example, in the field of 3D visualization, it can display 3D models through virtual reality technology to achieve a more realistic 3D experience. In the field of object recognition, it can recognize and classify objects in 3D models, thus realizing automated object detection. In the field of 3D reconstruction, it can merge multiple point cloud data sets into a complete 3D model. The system promotes the development and innovation of artificial intelligence technology in the field of 3D image processing, and also brings new opportunities and challenges to many industries.

Multi-target 3D modeling and reconstruction system has a wide range of application prospects, with the development of intelligent technology, the future multi-target 3D modeling and reconstruction system will be more intelligent, and can automatically complete the 3D modeling and reconstruction tasks according to the user's needs, and improve the work efficiency and quality. Multi-modal input is an important trend in the development of future multi-target 3D modeling and reconstruction system. Users can collect data in multiple ways to generate more realistic and accurate 3D models. In addition, the application of virtual reality and augmented reality technology is also a major trend in the future of multi-target 3D modeling and reconstruction systems. Users can perform 3D modeling, visualization editing and interactive operation in a virtual environment, which improves the user experience and ease of operation.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.