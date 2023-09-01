Quan Juli Int'l Promotes Locally Sourced Organic Products: Inca Fruit Oil Capsules and Taiwan's Honey Black Tea

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Introducing Inca Fruit Oil Capsules

Quan Juli Int'l continues its commitment to promoting organic, locally sourced products with the launch of a new offering: Inca Fruit Oil Capsules. These capsules contain a rich blend of Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, as well as Vitamin A and E, derived from the prized Inca fruit. By partnering with Kaohsiung City's small-scale farmers, the company is not only bringing a natural and organic product to consumers but also supporting the local agricultural community.

Inca fruit, native to the Andes Mountains, has long been revered for its exceptional nutritional value. Quan Juli Int'l has harnessed the power of this fruit by extracting its oils and encapsulating them, creating a convenient way for consumers to enjoy its benefits. These capsules boast a harmonious combination of Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, along with Vitamin A and E - all contributing to a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle.

Quan Juli Int'l's collaboration with Kaohsiung City's small-scale farmers highlights the company's dedication to supporting local agriculture and sustainability. The Inca fruit used in these capsules is organically cultivated and harvested, ensuring a product that is free from synthetic additives and pesticides. By emphasizing the natural and organic aspect, Quan Juli Int'l not only provides consumers with a high-quality supplement but also underscores the importance of preserving the environment and promoting local economic growth.

"We are thrilled to introduce Inca Fruit Oil Capsules to the market," said, a representative from Quan Juli Int'l. "Our goal is not only to offer a premium product but to connect consumers with the dedicated farmers who make this exceptional product possible."

Kaohsiung City's Department of Agriculture praised Quan Juli Int'l's efforts in promoting locally sourced products. This partnership has not only enhanced the visibility of Kaohsiung's agricultural offerings but also bolstered the reputation of Taiwan's organic produce on the global stage.

The uniqueness of Inca Fruit Oil Capsules lies in their composition of natural, nutrient-rich ingredients. Quan Juli Int'l invites consumers to explore the benefits of these capsules, which serve as a testament to the fruitful collaboration between the company and Kaohsiung's small-scale farmers.

Inca Fruit Oil Capsules are now available for purchase, offering a taste of the region's natural bounty and the dedication of its local farmers.

Experience the Flavor of Taiwan's Honey Black Tea: A Fusion of tic

Sweetness and Traditional Oolong Craftsmanship

Taiwan's renowned tea tradition is further elevated with the introduction of "Honey Black Tea," a unique blend of the tic sweetness of honey and the artistry of black tea made using oolong tea roasting techniques. This exceptional tea offering is sourced from the tea leaves cultivated in the lush fields of Emei Town, Hsinchu County, highlighting the natural and organic cultivation practices of the region.

Honey Black Tea is the result of marrying the flavors of premium black tea with the delicate sweetness of honey. Expertly crafted using oolong tea roasting methods, this tea creates a harmonious symphony of flavors, pleasing both seasoned tea enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Each sip encapsulates the rich heritage of Taiwanese tea-making craftsmanship.

Grown in the serene landscapes of Emei Township, Hsinchu County, these tea leaves benefit from the region's fertile soil and pristine environment. Cultivated using natural and organic methods, this tea resonates with the commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. The collaboration between tea producers and Mother Nature results in an exquisite tea that exemplifies the purity of Taiwan's agricultural offerings.

"We are thrilled to present Honey Black Tea to tea lovers around the world," shared Mr. Lee, a representative of the local tea industry. "This tea encapsulates the essence of Hsinchu's tea heritage and natural beauty."

The Hsinchu County Government commended the tea producers for their dedication to promoting locally grown products. This partnership not only showcases the region's tea excellence but also enhances the reputation of Taiwanese tea on the global stage.

Honey Black Tea is an invitation to savor the authenticity of Taiwan's tea culture and its connection to the land. It not only provides a delightful tea experience but also supports the livelihoods of local farmers who tend to these tea fields with passion and care.

For those eager to embark on a journey of taste and culture, Honey Black Tea is now available for purchase.

About Quan Juli Int'l:

Quan Juli Int'l is dedicated to promoting organic products sourced from local farms. By partnering with small-scale farmers, the company strives to bring high-quality, organic products to consumers while supporting sustainable agricultural practices. The launch of Inca Fruit Oil Capsules and Honey Black Tea underscores the company's commitment to quality and sustainability.

