The Muse Appoints Heather Tenuto as CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, the trailblazing values-based job search and career development platform serving tens of millions of users, today appointed Heather Tenuto as the company's chief executive officer.

Tenuto succeeds Kathryn Minshew, The Muse's co-founder and CEO, who will remain a key company stakeholder after departing The Muse.

Tenuto brings 18 years of leadership and sales experience, and a proven track record of rallying teams, optimizing products, and bolstering revenues and profits. She served for the past four years as chief revenue officer for Zift Solutions. Prior to that, Tenuto held tech-focused sales leadership roles with Office Depot, ShoreTel and M5 Networks.

"I am honored to join The Muse at this exciting time, as the world of work is going through historic change and the company's momentum continues to grow," said Tenuto. "Kathryn brought together an amazing team focused on the mission of helping everyone find a job they love. With both The Muse and Fairygodboss platforms, we will advance Kathryn's extraordinary vision and help more employers and candidates find job placement success."

"It's been an extraordinary 12 years building The Muse from concept to a global company that has now had a positive impact on millions of lives. I'm so proud of what we've built," said Kathryn Minshew, The Muse's cofounder and exiting CEO. "Now it's time for the next chapter. Heather's background in sustainable, product-led revenue growth sets The Muse up for great success in this next phase."

"More than 70 million visitors a year turn to The Muse for job opportunities and career guidance – a credit to what Kathryn envisioned and built," said Lauren Bonner, The Muse's board chair. "We believe Heather's experience in successfully supercharging products, revenues and profits will take the platform to new heights. We're thrilled to support her as she ensures all job applicants taking advantage of The Muse's services get access to the best career advice and opportunities."

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next-generation workforce to research companies and careers. We operate two platforms: The Muse and Fairygodboss . More than 70 million visitors each year trust us to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. Employers use our platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees. The Muse is backed by MBM Capital, a private equity firm that invests in growing tech companies.

