Ipanema Welcomes Latina Pop Icon Shakira as Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipanema, the renowned Brazilian footwear brand, announces an exciting partnership with the influential Latina pop culture icon, Shakira. Shakira becomes the face of Ipanema in the upcoming Spring Summer 2024 season, starring in an exclusive global campaign for the brand's Sempre Nova collection, which features a range of fashion-forward classic Ipanema styles.

Shakira said, "I'm happy to join forces with Ipanema, in a campaign that seeks to highlight female journeys."

Shakira, celebrated for her distinctive voice, timeless hits, and iconic dance moves, is not only an accomplished artist but also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. She perfectly embodies the core values of Ipanema: female empowerment, a celebration of everyday determination, and the inspiration to journey towards self-discovery.

The Ipanema Sempre Nova collection, which translates as "Always New," showcases five styles available in adult, children, and baby sizes, including flip-flop sandals, flat sandals, slides, flats and platform sandals. Each design is a fusion of fashion and trend, embracing the spirit of the modern woman.

Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Shakira said, "I'm happy to announce this partnership and join forces with Ipanema, in a campaign that seeks to highlight female journeys and carries an important message for all women to place value on every step they take both towards themselves and their dreams."

Kate Minner, Chief Marketing Officer of Grendene Global Brands, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Shakira on board as the Global Ambassador for Ipanema Sempre Nova. This collection resonates with people from diverse backgrounds, just like Shakira does through her music and humanitarian endeavors. She personifies the positive strength that both she and Ipanema radiate."

