BingX Expands Copy Trading to the Spot Market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, unveils its latest stride in elevating user engagement and strengthening its trading strategy ecosystem - the introduction of Copy Trading to the spot market. This new feature empowers BingX users to replicate spot orders from seasoned traders, providing a convenient and efficient way to engage in spot trading.

Copy trading is a practice in the cryptocurrency market where investors can automatically copy the trading strategies and actions of experienced and successful traders. It gained popularity because it allows less experienced traders to benefit from the expertise of more knowledgeable traders without having to actively manage their own trades. Earlier, BingX offered copy trading services for futures trading only.

Spot Copy Trading operates on traders' real-time spot orders, allowing users to follow these orders effortlessly, including popular trading pairs like BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. Users can view the traders' profiles, choose a trader that suits their preferences based on their profit and loss, ranking and trading portfolio, and then observe the trades being executed to potentially gain profits. This streamlined procedure ensures accessibility for traders of all levels to do spot trading with precision and ease.

As a pioneer in crypto copy trading, BingX has amassed more than 8,000 professional traders with around 4 million followers and executed 130 million copy trading orders. BingX Elite Copy Traders Program, available to all traders, invites proficient spot traders across the globe to join the BingX community, establishing a thriving ecosystem of copy trading.

Elvsico Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX, highlighted, "Our expansion of the copy trading spectrum to spot trading aligns with our commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions. This time we further bridge the gap between experienced traders and users, fostering a collaborative trading environment. By introducing spot copy trading, BingX has once again reaffirmed its dedication to providing users with more offerings that foster success, growth, and community-driven trading practices."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn about us.

