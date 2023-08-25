HealthyMD Advances Health Equity with Inaugural HealthyMD Healthcare Startup Grant at Invest Fest 2023

Annual event, produced by the Earn Your Leisure Network, gathers aspiring entrepreneurs to network and learn from business leaders, investors

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyMD, a healthcare company that provides free education, free testing, and affordable treatment services to underserved communities in person and via telehealth, will award the inaugural HealthyMD Healthcare Startup Grant this week. As part of the company's mission to reach the most vulnerable and improve health equity, the $10,000 grant is given to a promising healthcare technology company and aims to foster innovation, address disparities, and drive positive change.

The grant will be presented to Gold Star Urgent Care on August 27 at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Produced by the Earn Your Leisure Network, the event is a unique in-person experience that combines investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a festival setting.

"Innovation is the heartbeat of progress," said HealthyMD co-founder and co-CEO Clifford W. Knights II. "We live in a world where cars are electric, AI is everywhere, and space tourism is on the horizon. Yet healthcare—a basic human need—is still unequal. That's why my business partner Steve Vixamar and I created this grant, with the support of Earn Your Leisure." Mr. Vixamar added, "We focus on supporting people who are too often left behind by the healthcare industry or the investment world. Through this grant, we're thrilled to support emerging innovators and affect real change."

Founded by Latoya S. Lane-Milo, FNP-C, Gold Star Urgent Care is focused on closing the healthcare gap by providing convenient, cost-effective, and quality care for individuals and their families. The Black- and woman-owned enterprise is based in South Carolina and offers in-person services seven days a week, along with telehealth appointments, to reach as many patients and their families as possible whenever care is needed. "We are honored by this recognition, which will empower us to continue investing in our community's health," said Ms. Lane-Milo.

Ninety-eight percent of all submissions for the 2023 HealthyMD Healthcare Startup Grant came from African-American women. "This represents the important, growing trend of successful Black women entrepreneurs," noted Mr. Knights. "It's a trend that we, as a Black-owned business, are particularly energized to champion."

HealthyMD's commitment to this like-minded grant recipient extends beyond financial support. Gold Star Urgent Care will also receive mentorship and guidance from the co-founders of HealthyMD, who have a 20-year track record in creating successful healthcare businesses; two VIP tickets to Invest Fest 2023; and the opportunity to become a judge for the 2024 HealthyMD Healthcare Startup Grant.

