AutoRABIT Hires DevOps Trailblazer Andrew Davis as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoRABIT announces the addition of Andrew Davis as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Davis will guide the AutoRABIT product organization, bringing fifteen years of Salesforce experience to the role.

Davis, who joins AutoRABIT from Copado, is a leading authority on Salesforce development, best known for his book Mastering Salesforce DevOps. He's been a prominent speaker and advocate for the DevOps space since 2014, having founded the Salesforce DevOps practice at Wipro (formerly Appirio).

"Andrew is the best-known and most-respected expert on DevOps for Salesforce. He literally wrote the book. It is a tremendous compliment to AutoRABIT's continuous improvement and growth that he has chosen to join our team. Our organization and customers stand to benefit greatly from his expertise, knowledge and energy," says AutoRABIT CEO, Meredith Bell.

Davis' appointment will help drive AutoRABIT's aggressive product evolution strategy, while helping fulfill the organization's dual purposes of removing the drudgery and anxiety from software development, and giving back the autonomy, responsibility, personal development, mastery, and creativity that once gave craft workers great personal value and self-esteem.

The Salesforce DevOps industry has been growing dramatically, with capital and attention flowing in to address the challenges faced by development teams. Today, every company is a software company, and low code enables every worker to be a software developer. Davis will help support AutoRABIT's goal to address the long-term needs of Salesforce developers.

"It is clear to me that AutoRABIT is wiring a winning organization," said Davis, "and I'm honored to have the chance to guide AutoRABIT's product team to address the long-term needs of Salesforce developers. AutoRABIT's Lean principles, a people-centric way of operating that puts customers at the center of everything we do, are all about reducing all forms of waste. And there is no bigger waste than organizations failing to realize the creative capacity of their people."

AutoRABIT, the first DevOps platform built for Salesforce, was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

