David Nicholas of Nicholas Wealth Management to Ring The Opening Bell® At The New York Stock Exchange

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nicholas Wealth Management, David Nicholas will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM. The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Nicholas Wealth Management to the podium to celebrate the recent listing of their Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSE: FIAX). FIAX is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks to provide income using U.S. Treasury fixed income securities and a "defined risk option premium."

"Ringing the bell on the NYSE has always been a dream of mine and this opportunity is somewhat surreal", Nicholas says. "This would not have been possible without all of the amazing individuals on my team and I'm excited to have them witness this momentous occasion with me in New York".

FIAX is an actively managed ETF that is distinct in the fixed-income space. Through the use of options, the fund can replicate a diversified portfolio of income producing ETFs while seeking to mitigate risk with a core holding in United States treasuries. FIAX may have lower correlation to traditional equity and fixed-income asset classes.

David is the Portfolio Manager of FIAX and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nicholas Wealth Management, an investment advisory and retirement planning firm in Atlanta, Georgia. Nicholas Wealth specializes in building custom solutions to help their clients build long-term, risk-managed portfolios tailored to meet their unique financial goals. David hosts a weekly financial radio show in Atlanta, the RetireReady Podcast and is a sought-after commentator on financial and economic matters. His features include Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN, CNBC and the Wall Street Journal.

Securities are offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC. Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC are separate entities and are not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 563-6900 or visit the website at www.nicholasx.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that drive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

