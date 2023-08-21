JACK WEIDINGER OF THE WEIDINGER AUTO GROUP NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE GREATER NEW YORK AUTOMOBILE DEALERS ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) is proud to announce that Jack Weidinger, President of the Weidinger Automotive Group has been elected as Chairman of the Association. Weidinger brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having been an active member of the GNYADA for many years. Weidinger is a third-generation auto dealer whose family has been selling luxury vehicles on Long Island since 1938 and he is committed to carrying on his father and grandfather's legacy by investing in his employees and the communities in which he operates his dealerships.

"I am honored to have been elected as the incoming Chairman of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association," said Weidinger. "I look forward to working with my fellow members to help advance and support the important retail auto industry in the New York metropolitan area which supports over 65,000 jobs in our area."

He grew up going to his dad's Jaguar dealership at about the age of 8 and worked in the parts and service during his summers while in school. After graduating from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania with a B.S. in finance, and a short stint on Wall Street, he joined the dealership full-time in 1996 at age 24. He received his M.B.A. from Columbia University in New York, New York, in 2004. Today, Weidinger oversees North Bay Cadillac and North Bay Buick GMC in Great Neck and Jaguar Land Rover Freeport in Freeport, New York.

"The evolving nature of the automotive industry presents both opportunities and challenges. The rise of electric vehicles and changing consumer preferences require us to adapt and invest in new technologies, training, and infrastructure. We must also address the growing trend of online sales, finding ways to seamlessly integrate digital platforms while maintaining the personalized touch that sets us apart," said Weidinger.

Involved in the automotive industry for over 30 years, Weidinger has been a member of the GNYADA since 1995. He has served on several committees within the Association, including the Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee and the New York International Auto Show Committee, and was most recently vice chair of the executive board.

"We are thrilled to have Jack Weidinger as our incoming Chairman," said Mark Schienberg, President of the GNYADA. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in the metro New York which collectively generates over $62 billion in economic impact in the greater New York area including nearly $3 billion in taxes."

With such deep roots in the retail automotive industry on Long Island, Weidinger prides himself in the philanthropic efforts of his dealerships and staff. For the past seven years, he has served on the board of the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club at Lincoln House — a leading advocate for youth who has provided essential after-school services and a safe and nurturing environment for 6- to 18-year-olds — for the past 7 years and his dealership staff volunteers every year to create Thanksgiving baskets, prepare meals and collect food for the organization's Thanksgiving dinner and basket giveaway, which helps families in need during the holiday.

Weidinger's team is also a leading contributor to the GNYADA'S annual winter coat drive to purchase new coats from Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. Furthermore, he recently donated a $100k modified SUV to the Tunnel for Towers Foundation to benefit the mobility of first responders wounded in the line of duty.

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 400+ franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $62.2 billion in new vehicle sales, $2.7 billion in taxes and supporting 65,500 New Yorkers. The Association opened its doors in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry and the car-buying public ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. For more information, visit www.gnyada.com.

