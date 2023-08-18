Stagwell (STGW) and Allison+Partners Will Convene EBONY Media, Pod Digital, ReachTV, and The Africa Channel For an Event on Propelling Investment and Partnership with Black-Owned Media

The event coincides with National Black Business Month in the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, in collaboration with Allison+Partners today announced it will host a panel and networking event to discuss driving collaboration with and renewed investments in Black-owned and operated media outlets and platforms on August 24, 2023. The panel will stream on LinkedIn.

Join Stagwell and Allison+Partners on Aug. 24th for an engaging panel discussion with top executives from ReachTV, EBONY Media, Pod Digital Media and The Africa Channel. (PRNewswire)

"Black-Owned Media in America: Recognizing Value, Contributions and the Need for Partnership" will convene top executives from media platforms Ebony Magazine, Pod Digital Media, ReachTV and The Africa Channel for an in-person panel and networking event to share upcoming media and partnership opportunities within their respective organizations. The in-person event will take place at Stagwell's global headquarters at One World Trade Center in New York City on Thursday, August 24 from 2:00 – 4:30 PM ET. The panel will be followed by an in-person networking hour. Interested attendees can request an invite by emailing hello@stagwellglobal.com.

Panelists include:

EBONY Media , which has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience for more than 75 years, and under new ownership, has recently grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward across Ebony.com, EBONY Studios, EBONY Publishing, and JET. Ashlee Glenn , EVP, Brand & Marketing for, which has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience for more than 75 years, and under new ownership, has recently grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward across Ebony.com, EBONY Studios, EBONY Publishing, and JET.

POD Digital Media (PDM), the first Multicultural Podcast Network focused primarily on African American & Hispanic audience segments, with over 400 owned and operated podcasters. Gary Coichy , Founder and CEO of(PDM), the first Multicultural Podcast Network focused primarily on African American & Hispanic audience segments, with over 400 owned and operated podcasters.

ReachTV , the largest airport television network with 2,500+ screens in 90 commercial airports and streaming into over 500,000 hotel rooms across North America . Lynnwood Bibbens , CEO & Founder of, the largest airport television network with 2,500+ screens in 90 commercial airports and streaming into over 500,000 hotel rooms across

The Africa Channel, a cable and streaming channel focusing on travel, lifestyle, and culture documentaries with a mission to educate and entertain global audiences about contemporary Africa and the diaspora, while building bridges between cultures and black communities worldwide. Narendra Reddy , Chief Operating Officer at, a cable and streaming channel focusing on travel, lifestyle, and culture documentaries with a mission to educate and entertain global audiences about contemporaryand the diaspora, while building bridges between cultures and black communities worldwide.

"Black-owned media is an intrinsic and key part of the media landscape in America with a long history of celebrating, advocating and showcasing the full spectrum of the Black American experience and culture in a balanced and empowering way," said Claudine Moore, Managing Director, Allison+Partners and moderator for the event. "Too often Black-owned media is overlooked in terms of partnerships, investment, media buys and more by agencies and brands. This leads to inequalities that impact the growth of this critical sector and the industry needs to continue to work to correct this."

"This event is one way that we're collaborating with other Stagwell agencies to find long-term solutions that improve investment in multicultural media, ultimately helping brands engage more meaningfully with diverse consumers," added Moore.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The agency was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, as well as 2023 Midsize and North American Agency of the Year. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years, recognized as one of UK's Fastest Growing Agencies and Top 150 Consultancies, certified as a Great Place to Work in Germany and in APAC, named one of PRovoke's Consumer PR Consultancies of the Year. Allison+Partners operates in more than 50 markets around the world and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency's Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

