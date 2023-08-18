La Roche-Posay is the Official Sunscreen of the US Open for the 2nd year with New Sun Safety Partners Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay is continuing its partnership as the exclusive Official Sunscreen Partner of the US Open for the 2nd year in a row. Individuals who play outdoor sports experience substantially higher ultraviolet radiation exposure and therefore increased risk of skin cancer.i

Frances Tiafoe & Madison Keys (PRNewswire)

This is why La Roche-Posay started its partnership with the US Open in 2022 to help raise awareness of sun safe behaviors, including daily sunscreen use on and off the tennis courts to help reduce the risk of skin cancer, the most common cancer in America.ii

At the 2022 US Open, La Roche-Posay provided access to board-certified dermatologists to educate on sun safety and distributed 300,000 free sunscreen samples to help US Open attendees protect their skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

The 2023 partnership will expand upon last year's success by delivering sun safety education and complimentary sunscreen samples in new channels, including Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, USTA National Campus in Orlando, and partnerships with professional tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys.

La Roche-Posay will be back with a sun safety education booth in the South Plaza of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the 2023 US Open. In addition to providing complimentary sunscreen at the booth, La Roche-Posay will also be offering access to free, dermatological advice from New York State board-certified Dermatologists. You can also find La Roche-Posay sunscreen samples at product-sampling kiosks on the grounds and full-sized sunscreens for sale at the US Open Collection stores.

On Saturday, August 26th, La Roche-Posay will also be the Official Sunscreen Sponsor of Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, focused on promoting sun safety habits at a young age. They will be providing complimentary full sized Anthelios SPF 50 Kids Gentle Lotion Sunscreen and over one thousand giveaway items to fans. To continue establishing sun safety habits towards adulthood, La Roche-Posay is also teaming up with the USTA as the official sunscreen of the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., to provide sunscreen samples year-round.

As an industry leader promoting sun safe behaviors on and off the tennis court, La Roche-Posay is proud to partner with U.S. tennis professionals Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys ahead of the 2023 US Open. The goal of the partnerships is to raise awareness of sun protection as a matter of public health. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 making early detection and daily sun protection key.iii

"Sun protection is a key public health issue. As a leading brand in suncare globally, we are committed to developing safe & effective broad-spectrum sunscreens and raising awareness on the importance of sun protection and skin cancer prevention for all skin types and tones. We are proud to partner with Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys to help our sun safety mission reach millions of fans and athletes who spend countless hours outside in the sun being exposed to harmful UV rays." – Guillaume Monsel, Vice President of Marketing & Digital, La Roche-Posay USA.

Frances Tiafoe, ATP world ranked #10, and Madison Keys, WTA world ranked #15, will support La Roche-Posay in educating the public on the importance of wearing broad spectrum SPF 30 or above daily, regardless of your skin tone, and visiting a dermatologist for an annual skin cancer screening.

"This partnership with La Roche-Posay means a lot to me because I'm constantly outdoors in the sun and it's extremely important for me to protect my skin. I always try to stay in the shade during my breaks and apply sunscreen before my matches. I'm excited to help educate on the importance of sun protection, regardless of your skin tone." – Frances Tiafoe, Professional Tennis Player.

"I have used and loved La Roche-Posay for years and am thrilled to officially partner to further their sun safety and skin cancer prevention mission. As someone who spends countless hours outside every day, protecting my skin from the harmful effects of the sun with superior sunscreen like La Roche-Posay is a top priority." – Madison Keys, Professional Tennis Player.

The 2023 US Open begins with Fan Week on August 22. Arthur Ashe Kids' Day will take place on August 26. The main draw runs August 28 - September 10.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin). For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA, and Tik Tok @LaRochePosayUS.

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

