Locus Positioned As A Sample Vendor For 2 Consecutive Years In The Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Smart City Technologies And Solutions

The company was also recognized as a sample vendor for In the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Supply Chain Execution Technologies for the second successive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company that helps boost logistics operational efficiency and delivery experiences for enterprises globally, announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for last-mile delivery solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2023 consecutively for the second year. Recently, Locus was also recognized in Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Technologies, 2023, for 2nd time in a row.

In the 2023 Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions research, Last-Mile Delivery Solutions is categorized under a 'High' Benefit Rating, which we think implies that such technologies enable new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise.

"We are humbled to be positioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions again this year," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO, Locus. "Enterprises globally continue to realize that to deliver right the first- and every-time, with the same experience, automation and built-in technology intelligence across all miles is necessary. Locus' AI-driven robust dispatch management platform is uniquely positioned to enable such businesses to navigate logistics hurdles and achieve their capital-forward growth sustainably."

Locus' real-world dispatch management platform helps global enterprises across various sectors, such as retail, CEP, etc., to transform their logistics operations into growth centers through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Trusted by leading companies such as Unilever, Nestle, The Tata Group, BlueDart, LuluGroup International, and more, Locus has successfully executed 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries and has helped save $275 million in transit costs, offsetting 10 million tonnes in CO 2 emissions.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Smart City Technologies and Solutions, 2023," Bettina Tratz-Ryan, 31 July 2023.



Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023," Dwight Klappich, 13 July 2023.

About Locus

Locus is a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company, helping global enterprises transform their end-to-end logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, it has helped many global customers across industries – Unilever, Nestle, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries. Its technology has also helped save $275 million in transit costs and offset 10 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

