Cigna Healthcare Helps Customers Screen for Dental Health Issues From Their Smartphone

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare announced that its dental customers are now able to use their smartphone to screen for potential oral health issues, such as cavities and gum disease. The no-cost screenings are powered by SmartScan and aim to encourage the millions of people who suffer from anxiety around dental visits to get informed about their oral health from the comfort of their home.
This virtual care solution is part of Cigna Dental Health Connect™, a suite of clinical programs designed to help employers provide meaningful dental care services tailored for their workforce, and makes it more convenient for customers to access care when and where they need it. It is available beginning Aug. 17 to more than 16.5 million of Cigna Healthcare customers with dental coverage through their employers or ACA Marketplace plans. In addition to SmartScan, Cigna Healthcare customers can access other services such as on-demand dental care, including emergency care, through Teledentix.
