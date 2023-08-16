IHG HOTELS & RESORTS LAUNCHES NEW MIDSCALE CONVERSION BRAND GARNER™- AN IHG HOTEL

Delivering an unrivalled commitment to quality and choice, new brand will be franchise-ready in early September

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today launched its new midscale conversion brand, Garner™ - an IHG Hotel. The brand will be the leading choice for guests wanting great value stays at high-quality properties, and for owners seeking higher returns in the midscale segment.

Exterior Rendering (PRNewswire)

With a promise to deliver 'easy going stays that get you on your way,' Garner is designed for value-driven travellers of all ages who want a reliable and relaxed experience. The brand will offer an affordable price point alongside the things that guests value most, such as a convenient location, a sound night's sleep, and a great, complimentary hot breakfast – all at a quality and price that's currently hard to find in the market.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "Garner is another exciting step forward in the transformation of our brand portfolio, bringing to the midscale market a brand we know owners and guests want from IHG. Owners are attracted to the benefits of IHG's global scale, strong enterprise, technology platforms and leading IHG One Rewards programme, supported by our proven success in developing, launching and growing brands. We have already received more than 100 definitive expressions of interest in Garner, which demonstrates the strong potential in the segment."

Many owners have expressed their desire to work with a high-quality conversion brand at a lower price point, and IHG has developed Garner based on their feedback and insight. In addition to the benefit of accessing IHG's global sales organization, strong low-cost distribution systems and lower procurement costs, owners will value the brand's flexible approach to conversions. IHG will work with each owner and property site to evaluate the level of renovation required, while still providing Garner's brand-defining hallmarks and experience.

Jen Gribble, SVP, Global Marketing Mainstream Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "Garner will give owners and guests what they've been missing in the midscale space. We've designed this brand to deliver on what's expected – a great night's sleep in a clean, comfortable space, with a breakfast worth getting up for. But how we deliver it will be different – from the warm and welcoming team to the lobby décor, our style is refreshingly approachable which appeals to all types of guests."

Key brand features and hallmarks include:

Get comfortable for your stay : Guests can set the pace for their time at Garner hotels. Whether they want tips from a local or just want to get settled fast, the brand will deliver the elements for a great stay, including a friendly front desk team that's available 24/7, lobbies that are designed to help guests unwind and IHG Digital Check-in for quick and efficient arrivals.

Good stuff to keep you going : From complimentary flavour-infused water on arrival and fresh coffee to satisfying snacks available all day in the Garner Shop, guests won't ever be far from something tasty. An always free and delicious 'Make It Yours' hot breakfast includes a build-your-own protein-packed meal, with choices like sandwiches, egg bowls, yogurt parfait, fruit, and more.

Flexible conversions, consistent quality : Just like the people who work and stay at Garner hotels, no two hotels are exactly alike – they are made with character. But what is the same is a commitment to consistent, top-notch service that supports all of our guests' journeys. You can find guest-influenced playlists, snacks and drinks; flexible lobby designs; pet-friendly touches such as welcome treats, loaner items and outdoor relief stations.

Over the decades, IHG has built an industry-leading position in the upper midscale segment with its iconic brands Holiday Inn Express – the world's largest hotel brand – and Holiday Inn – the most trusted hospitality brand in the US. To extend its leadership, Garner arrives at a lower price point and conversion cost per key than Holiday Inn Express, and will complement IHG's new-build midscale brand, avid hotels, as the focus on accelerating growth in the segment continues.

Garner will be ready to franchise initially in the US by early September, with the first hotels expected to open by the end of 2023. With a goal to expand globally, IHG expects the brand to reach an estate of over 500 hotels over the next 10 years and 1,000 hotels over the next 20 years in the US alone. The midscale segment in the US represents a $14 billion market today that is set to reach $18 billion in hotel revenue by 2030.

To learn more, visit www.garnerhotels.com.

*Pipeline and portfolio data as of Q2 2023

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Guest room (PRNewswire)

