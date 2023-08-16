How SendCutSend's On-Demand Service is Revolutionizing Modern Manufacturing

From a guy in his garage to making the Inc. 5000

RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing industry can be barrier-filled with long wait times, international outsourcing, minimum order requirements, exorbitant cost, and limited customization. However, in 2018 a hobbyist with a background in software sought to revolutionize the manufacturing process through automation and create an Amazon-style service for the everyman. Today, SendCutSend has landed at 339 on the annual Inc. 5000 list .

SendCutSend.com is a high-tech, rapid manufacturing company specializing in the production of parts for automotive, robotic, and aerospace applications. SendCutSend gives everyone from hobbyists to large-scale manufacturers access to precision manufacturing and lightning-fast production at low prices. (PRNewswire)

Jim Belosic began SendCutSend envisioning an on-demand manufacturing company that defies traditional business standards and empowers companies to quickly manufacture their products at an affordable price. The company's goal was to change the way the average maker, or small business owner, interacted with manufacturing, from concept to fabrication.

Today, SendCutSend is empowering everyone from Fortune 500 companies, to hobbyists building rockets out of kegs and disrupting the automotive industry , to small manufacturers scaling their business while reducing cost . With more than 1,600% revenue growth in the last three years the company has found a niche in the market.

With SendCutSend, customers can submit a CAD file or use Parts Builder to create custom metal, composite or wood parts that will be on their doorstep in a matter of days. In fact, 97% of orders ship within three days or less. With no minimum quantities, free shipping in the U.S. and laser fast customer service, SendCutSend has become a useful tool in fabrication garages, shops and warehouses across the U.S. and Canada.

The company has effectively changed the face of modern manufacturing, cutting more than 2 million parts this year while continuing to innovate and add services, providing customers with access to otherwise difficult to access processes.

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an industry-leading, on-demand rapid manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., and Paris, Ky. serving the United States and Canada. Founded in 2018 by two software engineers with an eye for innovation, SendCutSend was designed to bridge the gap between quality, speed, and convenience in the manufacturing industry. The idea for SendCutSend began in a garage and has since evolved into a nationally recognized brand. Pushing the boundaries of modern business, SendCutSend provides custom, rapid manufacturing for like-minded companies and makers in various niches who seek to make the impossible, possible. For more information visit SendCutSend.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

