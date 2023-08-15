SPRING HILL, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stages, the premier production campus for the world's entertainment industry, announced today that it has launched its Regulation A stock offering to raise $75 million to build new soundstages and facilities to support the growing demand for music, TV, film, and virtual production in the Nashville area. The offering was qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week and allows anyone to now invest in the Company.

Rendering of Worldwide Stages Expansion. (PRNewswire)

Worldwide Stages Announces $75 Million Reg A Offering to Expand Its Production Campus.

Worldwide Stages, located in a 320,000 square foot facility just south of Nashville, offers a luxurious and secure environment for A-list entertainers and production companies to rehearse, record, and film. The campus features four soundstages ranging from 3,000 to 21,000 square feet, thousands of square feet of green rooms and production suites, a private 70-seat theater, grand lobbies and atriums for industry events, on-site food and beverage service, on-site industry vendors, and over 1,000 parking spaces on 38 acres of beautiful rolling countryside.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the Reg A offering to construct additional soundstages and amenities, as well as to acquire state-of-the-art equipment and technology to enhance its services.

"We are excited to share this opportunity with our community and invite them to join us in our vision of transforming the entertainment production landscape in Nashville and beyond," said Kelly Frey, CEO of Worldwide Stages. "We believe that our campus provides an unparalleled value proposition for our clients, who can enjoy the convenience, comfort, security, and quality of our facilities without compromising on their creative vision."

Regulation A, or Reg A, is a type of exemption from registration with the SEC that applies to public offerings of securities. Worldwide Stages has chosen to proceed under Tier 2 of Reg A, which allows the company to offer its securities to both accredited and non-accredited investors around the world. The company's offering circular can be accessed on the SEC's website. Individuals interested in investing in Worldwide Stages can visit the company's investor portal .

Worldwide Stages was founded in 2019 by entertainment industry veterans and its CEO, Kelly Frey, was recently recognized by the Nashville Post as one of the most influential people in Nashville. Since its inception, the company has hosted numerous feature film and TV production companies and music artists on its campus. The new Amazon Studios/Nicole Kidman feature film Holland, Michigan was recently shot at Worldwide Stages.

For more information about Worldwide Stages and its Reg A offering, please visit www.worldwidestages.com or contact info@worldwidestages.com.

About Worldwide Stages

Worldwide Stages is the premier production campus for the world's entertainment industry. Located just south of Nashville in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Worldwide Stages provides soundstage and production facilities for music, TV, film, and virtual production at a level never before available to the entertainment industry. Worldwide Stages brings a new level of concierge service, convenience, safety, and security to its clients, who can focus on their creative work while enjoying the amenities and hospitality of the campus. For more information, please visit www.worldwidestages.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Worldwide Stages