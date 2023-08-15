EDIFIER Announces TWS1 Pro 2

The Edifier TWS1 Pro 2 True Wireless Headphones - Enjoy your music anytime, anywhere! Active Noise Cancellation, awesome battery life and amazing sound quality!

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier International, prominent designer and award-winning manufacturer of consumer audio electronics for both the lifestyle and multimedia markets announces an update to the popular TWS1 earbuds: the TWS1 Pro 2. The TWS1 Pro 2 is a pair of truly wireless in-earbuds which combine Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, Ambient Sound Mode and a Titanized Hybrid Diaphragm to provide you with the ultimate true wireless, musical experience.

The new Edifier TWS1 Pro 2 feature Active Noise cancellation with multiple ANC mode, the earbuds boast a noise cancellation performance of up to -42dB, furnishing users with an exclusive, quiet experience. Users can customize different levels of noise cancellation in the Edifier Connect App – eg - High or Low Noise Cancellation; Wind Reduction or even Noise Cancellation Off.

Thanks to the Ambient Sound Mode, users can always stay alert and aware of their surroundings. Simply tap the earbuds and turn on the Ambient Sound Mode for listening or communication and adjust the sound volume through the Edifier Connect App.

The Edifier development and technology teams are continuously looking at how to improve their award-winning products. For the TWS1 Pro 2, the Edifier Acoustics Laboratory selected a Titanized composite diaphragm to improve sound quality and create richer and more delicate sounds. Featuring surging bass and crystal-clear mid-range and treble, the earbuds present CD-level original sounds. Gamers have also been thought of! With features like optimized audio transmission and reduced latency, the earbuds can handle all mobile games.

Phone calls are also clearer, thanks to the AI Call Noise Cancellation Technology where the earbuds can intelligently identify and eliminate environmental sounds, enhance voice quality and improve call experience.

The earbuds are equipped with an intelligent wearing detection function to identify the wearing state and its pause and play features allow users to enjoy every listening moment.

The Edifier TWS1 Pro 2 feature a long battery life of up to 24 hours for your complete enjoyment. No running to charge at the last minute! A 10-minute charge gives an hour of use whilst a full charge gives 6 hours of playtime. Coupled with the charging case, the earbuds have a long battery life of up to 24 hours for you to lose yourself in wonderful, incredibly clear music.

Lightweight and ergonomically designed for a snug fit, the stylish low-profile true wireless earbuds carry an IP54 rated housing for dust and water resistance, making them perfect for use during a workout or on the go.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier TWS1 Pro 2 is available for $49.99 on Amazon.com now.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

