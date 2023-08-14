MAKE IT A CHICKEN NIGHT THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN'S NEW $20 FILL UP BOX OR 10-PIECE NUGGETS FOR JUST $5

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The back-to-school season can bring cheerful chaos with little time to cook, so make it a chicken night with Kentucky Fried Chicken! KFC has mealtime covered this school year with its NEW $20 Fill Up Box and a limited-time deal, a 10-piece Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets for just $5 at participating restaurants nationwide.*

This back-to-school season, KFC has busy families covered with convenient, delicious and affordable meal options that will keep the whole family smiling. (PRNewswire)

When you're getting back into the swing of bouncing between work, school and extracurriculars, easy meal options make adjusting to the new school year easier. Enter KFC's new $20 Fill Up Box: a one-stop meal solution for families with something for everyone, at an affordable price. The convenient box comes ready to serve with 12-piece of KFC's NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – all that variety for just $20.

Making it a chicken night doesn't stop with the new meal deals. Beginning today, you can say "Alexa, play Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" to your Amazon Echo devices, and Alexa will play KFC's new song "Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" as your dinnertime soundtrack. "Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" is available on major streaming platforms until Oct. 12.

KFC also teamed up with football legend, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, and his family (longtime KFC fans) to demonstrate the joy of swapping family pizza night for a Kentucky Fried Chicken night thanks to the new $20 Fill Up Box.

"Pizza night can get boring and a bit…cheesy, so this back-to-school season swap the pizza box and make it a chicken night with the KFC $20 Fill Up Box. As a father of four, I know how hectic this time of year can be, and the $20 Fill Up Box makes mealtime simple," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "If you haven't tried our new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets yet, now's the time – they come in the $20 Fill Up Box, or try 10 of them for just $5."

KFC's flavorful Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are an easy, quick and satisfying meal option on the go that won't break the bank. You've never had nuggets like these, made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices that made the fried chicken chain famous.

To make mealtime even easier, skip the drive-thru line by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com.

*Prices and participation for $20 Fill Up Box and 10-piece nuggets for $5 may vary. Taxes, tips and fees extra. Offers not available on third party ordering websites/apps.

