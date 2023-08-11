Advertise With Us

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Aug. 11, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.44 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made five new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $188 million at fair value. On June 27, 2023, we declared our second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.7%."








FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2023



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$2.68

$0.44


$5.33

$0.92

Net unrealized gain included in earnings


1.83

0.30


1.76

0.30

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$4.51

$0.75


7.09

1.23

Distributions


(2.72)

(0.45)


(5.03)

(0.87)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


0.01


(0.01)

Net asset value


92.6

$14.98


92.6

$14.98

Weighted average shares outstanding



6,037,036



5,770,879














(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Investments at fair value


$188.3


$157.5

Total assets


$190.8


$174.4

Net assets


$92.6


$80.3

Shares outstanding


6,182,924


5,483,433

Net asset value per share


$14.98


$14.64








Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2023

New investments


$24.4


$41.4

Repayments of investments


(2.8)


(12.6)

Net activity


$21.6


$28.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $5.2 million and $10.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $1.9 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.7 million and $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.3 million and $0.6 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.3 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gain incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.2 million, other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.3), respectively.

Net investment income was $2.7 million and $5.3 million, or $0.44 and $0.92 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.8 million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.5 million and $7.1 million, or $0.75 and $1.23 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $50.2 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2023:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


April 14, 2023


BLP Buyer, Inc.*


Distributor of lifting solutions


$

781,051


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

102,981


Equity

Add-On Investment


April 17, 2023


Axis Portable Air, LLC*


Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment
rental company


$

854,937


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


April 28, 2023


Impact Home Services LLC


Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing
services provider


$

2,680,423


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

735,885


Revolver Commitment









$

175,908


Equity

New Investment


May 1, 2023


RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC


Provider of Oracle software implementation services


$

4,173,954


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

683,288


Revolver Commitment









$

193,866


Equity

New Investment


May 22, 2023


Equine Network, LLC


Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine
industry


$

2,261,138


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

211,919


Revolver Commitment









$

371,545


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

New Investment


June 5, 2023


2X LLC


Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-
service


$

2,505,461


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,278,843


Revolver Commitment









$

503,611


Equity

New Investment


June 30, 2023


Craftable Intermediate II Inc


Hospitality focused back-of-house management and
automation software platform


$

4,735,553


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

3,149,231


Revolver Commitment









$

485,218


Equity

Add-On Investment


June 30, 2023


Impact Home Services LLC*


Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
residential services


$

121,837


Senior Secured – First Lien














*      Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

New Investment


July 7, 2023


Madison Logic, Inc.*


Provider of B2B account based marketing services


$

461,351


Equity

New Investment


July 31, 2023


EHI Buyer, Inc


Provider of design, engineering, installation, and 
maintenance services for building management systems


$

2,820,685


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,410,343


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

3,149,231


Revolver Commitment









$

492,017


Equity

New Investment


August 2, 2023


Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils


$

5,915,156


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,609,627


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

2,919,023


Revolver Commitment









$

208,069


Equity

New Investment


August 3, 2023


Morgan Electrical Group
Intermediate Holdings, Inc


Provider of commercial electrical services


$

2,022,258


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,304,682


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

717,227


Revolver Commitment









$

194,900


Equity

New Investment


August 7, 2023


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc


Provider of temporary professional staffing of Medical
Services Professionals, external peer review, consulting
and physician leadership solutions


$

4,783,836


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,679,360


Revolver Commitment









$

264,885


Equity

New Investment


August 8, 2023


Green Intermediateco II, Inc


Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and 
associated service provider


$

6,361,759


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,002,253


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

194,512


Equity













*      Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

As of August 11, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $73.8 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2023, the Company sold 73,161 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.1 million, which included less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to Subscription Agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Additionally, on July 31, 2023, the Company called $10.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on August 15, 2023 and result in the issuance of 667,557 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share.

Since June 30, 2023, the Company also issued 11,413 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)




June 30, 2023






(unaudited)


December 31, 2022

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$187,087,867 and $158,022,677, respectively)


$

188,323,515


$

157,504,755

Cash and cash equivalents



750,437



15,469,823

Interest receivable



1,309,349



1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



139,229



165,638

Deferred offering costs



86,760



54,394

Related party receivable



104,584



9,620

Prepaid expenses



62,416



133,004

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



21,102



26,996

Total Assets


$

190,797,392


$

174,394,504

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

93,979,360


$

79,448,134

Short-term loan payable





11,250,000

Dividends payable



2,720,486



1,809,533

Unearned revenue



607,975



539,634

Income incentive fee payable



359,033



328,196

Capital gains incentive fee payable



124,892



Interest payable



173,329



563,241

Administrative services payable



92,213



66,064

Income tax payable



15,861



7,471

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



127,045



119,274

Total Liabilities


$

98,200,194


$

94,131,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

92,597,198


$

80,262,957

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 6,182,924 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

61,829


$

54,834

Paid-in capital



91,218,919



80,950,845

Total distributable earnings (loss)



1,316,450



(742,722)

Net Assets


$

92,597,198


$

80,262,957

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

190,797,392


$

174,394,504

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.98


$

14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income


$

5,158,773


$

1,247,218


$

9,890,725


$

1,606,229

Other income



62,484



30,608



238,553



41,351

Total Investment Income


$

5,221,257


$

1,277,826


$

10,129,278


$

1,647,580

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

666,721


$

299,076


$

1,268,560


$

391,365

Income incentive fees



468,011



77,677



907,677



77,677

Capital gains incentive fee



124,892





124,892



Professional fees



168,703



116,476



380,511



225,064

Organization costs







1,000



90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs



41,106



62,954



98,729



97,831

Administrative services expenses



100,914



40,257



194,674



108,399

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



78,000

Insurance expense



20,307



20,495



40,391



40,796

Valuation fees



615





18,274



Interest expense and other fees



1,822,407



277,904



3,525,910



350,671

Income tax expense



8,855





16,690



Other general and administrative expenses



37,503



30,392



81,023



48,369

Total Operating Expenses


$

3,500,034


$

965,231


$

6,738,331


$

1,508,356

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(961,954)


$

(386,500)


$

(1,930,229)


$

(636,722)

Net Operating Expenses


$

2,538,080


$

578,731


$

4,808,102


$

871,634

Net Investment Income


$

2,683,177


$

699,095


$

5,321,176


$

775,946

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

7,846


$


$

11,321


$

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,819,403



(82,562)



1,747,377



(190,610)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(27)



579



6,193



579

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

4,510,399


$

617,112


$

7,086,067


$

585,915

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.44


$

0.23


$

0.92


$

0.28

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.75


$

0.20


$

1.23


$

0.21

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



6,037,036



3,092,695



5,770,879



2,790,962

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.45


$


$

0.87


$

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of


Par


Paid-in


distributable





shares


value


capital


(loss) gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment income








76,851



76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(108,048)



(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667





35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022


2,333,334


$

23,333


$

34,976,667


$

(564,042)


$

34,435,958

Net investment income








699,095



699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(82,562)



(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation








579



579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450





20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022


3,688,347


$

36,883


$

54,963,117


$

53,070


$

55,053,070
















Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

Net investment income








2,637,999



2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








3,475



3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








(72,026)



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








6,220



6,220

Distributions from net investment income








(2,306,409)



(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,546



3,496



5,115,958





5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023


5,832,979


$

58,330


$

86,066,803


$

(473,463)


$

85,651,670

Net investment income








2,683,177



2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








7,846



7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








1,819,403



1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(27)



(27)

Distributions from net investment income








(2,720,486)



(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,945



3,499



5,152,116





5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023


6,182,924


$

61,829


$

91,218,919


$

1,316,450


$

92,597,198

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)












Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

7,086,067


$

585,915


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
operating activities:







Purchases of investments


(41,418,778)



(79,461,775)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


12,580,637



690,802


Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments


(1,747,377)



190,610


Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations


(6,193)



(579)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(221,155)



(49,672)


Amortization of loan structure fees


298,970



144,559


Amortization of deferred offering costs


98,729



97,831


Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable


(279,075)



(488,877)


Increase in other receivable




(12,997)


Increase in related party receivable


(94,964)



(383,465)


Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


26,409



(245,356)


Decrease in prepaid expenses


70,588



45,204


Decrease in due to affiliate




(460,085)


Decrease in trustees' fees payable




(42,000)


Increase in administrative services payable


26,149



64,174


(Decrease) increase in interest payable


(389,912)



92,113


Increase in income incentive fees payable


30,837



77,677


Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable


124,892




Increase in unearned revenue


68,341



365,612


Increase in income tax payable


8,390




Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities


7,771



(57,107)


Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(23,729,674)


$

(78,847,416)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

10,275,069


$

55,000,000


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(131,095)



(121,807)


Stockholder distributions paid


(4,115,942)




Borrowings under Credit Facilities


72,000,000



59,950,000


Repayments of Credit Facilities


(57,415,000)



(13,500,000)


Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


(352,744)



(429,573)


Short-term loan repayments


(11,250,000)



25,000,000


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

9,010,288


$

125,898,620


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(14,719,386)


$

47,051,204


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


15,469,823




Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

750,437


$

47,051,204


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$

3,616,852


$

113,999


Increase in deferred offering costs


32,366



23,976


Income and excise tax paid


8,300




Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment
Plan


155,615




Increase in dividends payable


910,953




