International Soccer Academy and LA LIGA's Cádiz CF Sign Deal to Develop Talented Soccer Players

Cádiz CF and International Soccer Academy Launch Residential Youth Soccer Academy in Cadiz, Spain

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy, America's top organization committed to providing young soccer talent authentic training inside leading professional clubs in Europe, proudly announces its new strategic partnership with La Liga's Cádiz CF, the esteemed Spanish football club.

La Liga's Cádiz CF joins the Bundesliga's FC Bayern, Schalke 04, Hertha BSC working with International Soccer Academy

The evolution of elite-level soccer training for young American players has turned to Europe for its expertise and this international collaboration provides youth soccer players with an unparalleled opportunity for top-notch development in Spain. Now a full team of North American players born in 2006 and 2007 will compete on Cádiz CF's Integrated Academy against regional, international and La Liga academies.

In 2021, International Soccer Academy announced its partnership with FC Schalke 04 and in 2022, the partnership with Hertha BSC. International Soccer Academy began working with FC Bayern Munich, its third Bundesliga club, earlier this year. Now, proud to offer an Integrated Academy in coastal Spain, International Soccer Academy continues to expand options for youth soccer in Europe.

"We are thrilled to partner with this amazing club and offer this incredible player development benefit. I admire Cádiz CF's football identity and commitment to excellence," said Co-Founder Diane Scavuzzo. "We are proud of creating this international bridge between Spain and North America for the best youth soccer players."

Cádiz CF Vice President Rafael Contreras agrees, saying, "The internationalization of Cádiz Club de Fútbol and of the Spanish La Liga, as one of the best in the world, is the result of the quality of Spanish football, and therefore, of Cádiz Club de Fútbol."

By combining International Soccer Academy's proven track record of nurturing young talents with Cádiz CF's rich footballing heritage of resilience and success, this partnership seeks to revolutionize the options for youth footballers in the USA.

"The partnership brings American and Canadian players to Cádiz CF, blending the competitive spirit of North American sports with the top quality of La Liga Spanish football team," says Javier Muinos, Cádiz CF Sports Director.

Cádiz CF's Chief Operating Officer, Jose Luis also shared his excitement about the alliance, saying, "We are happy to embark on this journey with the International Soccer Academy. This partnership aligns perfectly with our club's ethos of fostering youth talent and promoting global football cooperation. We cannot wait to welcome young players from all across North America at Cádiz CF."

"Our main aim is to boost the integrated US talent. The team will roll with the same game plan and methodology as our other academy players," says Enrique Gonzalez, Academy Director, Cádiz CF. Gonzalez is responsible for Cádiz CF's successful player development — in the last 7 years, eight former academy players were selected to play for the First team.

The people of Cadiz take immense pride in their club's determination to excel and its ability to be victorious against leading La Liga giant FC Barcelona as well as other tough competitors. International Soccer Academy's players from FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC will visit the club in November and cheer for Cádiz CF as they host Real Madrid in another tough match.

Cádiz CF's playing style reflects the essence of its city - tenacious, spirited, adventurous and never backing down from a challenge. Cádiz CF's tactical approach focuses on organized defending, swift counter-attacks, and making the most of set-piece opportunities. This disciplined and pragmatic approach to the game has earned Cádiz CF admiration and respect from fans and rivals alike. The club's iconic yellow and blue colors dominate the cityscape, with its fervent supporters adorning the streets, cheering passionately for their team at the stadium, Estadio Ramón de Carranza, on match days.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented American players to Cádiz. Our philosophy and values will help them reach their fullest potential," says Manuel Anguita, International Director, Cádiz CF.

International Soccer Academy's Co-Founder, Eddie Loewen expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration saying, "Our vision at International Soccer Academy has always been to provide young talents with unparalleled opportunities, and this partnership allows us to take this commitment to new heights. Together with Cádiz CF we look forward to impacting the future of youth soccer in the USA."

Beyond the pitch, Cadiz is an amazing coastal city that borders the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Strait of Gibraltar in the southwestern part of Andalusia, Spain with amazing beaches, sidewalk cafes, and tourist attractions. With more than 6 million followers on social media, Cádiz CF is a global soccer force opening its doors to talented players thousands of miles across the Atlantic.

Aspiring soccer players born in 2006 and 2007 will have the opportunity to apply at International Soccer Academy's website.

