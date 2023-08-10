Captain D's Names Jeff Wilson Chief Financial Officer

-- Fast casual seafood leader hires industry veteran to lead financial strategies --

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today Jeff Wilson has joined its executive team as chief financial officer. Wilson will develop and execute financial strategies to support the company's business plans, as well as lead the finance department. He is joining as Captain D's continues expanding its geographic footprint, introducing new menu offerings and offering an exceptional customer experience with streamlined digital, drive-thru and delivery options.

"We are pleased to have Jeff join the Captain D's executive team, bringing with him a wealth of finance, operations, and profitability enhancement skills in both public and private companies," said Phil Greifeld, CEO and president of Captain D's. "Our impressive AUVs and strong sales comps system-wide have contributed to accelerated growth with new and existing franchisees over the past several years, and we have no doubt that Jeff's extensive leadership experience will help the brand continue to reach new heights."

Wilson spent the past 15 years at Cracker Barrel, most recently as the company's vice president of finance and CFO of the Emerging Brands group. He also served as corporate controller and vice president of operations analysis for the company. Prior to his time with Cracker Barrel, Wilson joined Metromedia Restaurant Group in Dallas directly after college and was there a decade, working his way up to CFO. He earned a master's in business from the University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Idaho.

Commenting on his new role, Wilson said, "Captain D's has always stood out to me as an iconic brand that continues to grow and be a leader in the industry. I'm excited about the direction of the company and the opportunity to contribute to this incredibly talented team."

Captain D's has developed restaurant footprints well-suited to the increasingly competitive real estate market, including highly efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities. These flexible options are attracting multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees who are growing with the brand throughout the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states. Captain D's forward-thinking real estate strategy, paired with its seafood niche in the fast casual space, has positioned the company for accelerated development in 2023 and beyond.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

