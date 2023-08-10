ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD WOMEN BE ABLE TO CHOOSE THE BIRTH CONTROL THEY USE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are always curious when it comes to sexual health issues. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking "Do you believe women should be able to choose the form of birth control they use?" And the answers may surprise you.

There are many safe, effective birth control options available, both over the counter and with a prescription. However, the issue of whether a woman should be able to choose her form of birth control without her partner's consent is heating up.

When asked if a woman should be able to choose her own type of birth control, 81% of the respondents (78% of the males and 84% of the females) said yes. Just over 13% of those polled said a woman can choose her birth control with her partner's agreement (15% males vs 12% females), while 2% of the respondents said a woman should not be able to choose her own birth control method. And 3% of those polled were unsure (4% males and 2% females).

"Since 1965, women have had the power to control their own reproductive decisions," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Prior to the legalization of the birth control pill, women had to rely on their partners for protection from STDs and pregnancy. Even today, many doctors refuse to perform tubal ligation or female sterilization without a partner's consent. Being able to choose birth control is a large component of bodily autonomy, and ideally a couple is aligned in this decision. If not, they may want to reconsider having sex together."

"Adam & Eve started over 50 years ago as a mail order condom company, and we still provide a wide variety of condoms today," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We encourage adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries and are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

