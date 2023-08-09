Maserati at Monterey Car Week: Celebrating 75 Years of the Iconic GranTurismo, Unleashing the Beast with the Global Unveil of MCXtrema

American Debut of GranTurismo Luce and Prisma Plus Curated Experiences at House of Maserati Among the Highlights Showcasing the Trident Brand's glorious Past, Present, and Future.

MODENA, Italy, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury and performance brand Maserati will celebrate its rich history, new showroom of modern icons, and era-defining future vehicles during Monterey Car Week 2023. Among the highlights expected to generate excitement is the Global Unveil of the track-only MC20-derived hypercar, Maserati MCXtrema, at The Quail alongside the North American debuts of the one-off GranTurismo Luce and Prisma. The House of the Trident will also mark an important milestone, celebrating 75 years of the iconic GranTurismo with special experiences throughout the week, including a once-in-a-lifetime track experience at the historic Laguna Seca Raceway.

House of Maserati

The action-packed week will begin with an array of activities at the elegant House of Maserati, which will provide a suitably luxurious representation of the brand's signature Italian style. Offering its guests 'La Dolce Vita' hospitality along with the option to discover the sound performance of premium audio brand partner Sonus faber throughout the residence, the environment is meant to stimulate the senses as guests explore a diverse array of Maserati models.

Gracing the Maserati displays at the House, enthusiasts will find the GranTurismo PrimaSerie (Trofeo) and GranTurismo Folgore (BEV), among other notable models and Fuoriserie setups, where the glamour of Italian design and allure of Maserati come together in mesmerizing combination. Exclusive private test drives will be offered to experience first-hand the unmatched power of GranTurismo and MC20. The Gen3 Tipo Folgore, Maserati Corse's first all-electric race car, which competed in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this year, will bring the brand's dynamic role in the world of competitive racing to life.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The festivities at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering will begin with the Global Unveil of the widely anticipated Maserati MCXtrema. At the press conference, taking place at 9:05am PT on Friday, August 18th, Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas and Bernard Loire, Global Chief Commercial Officer together with Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design will proudly reveal the brand's radical, limited series, 730-hp hypercar. Conceived as a beast for the track, MCXtrema inherits the specifications of Maserati's brand halo, MC20, enhancing it with technical specifications that push the boundaries of automotive performance. Representing a mix of luxury, technology, and raw speed, just 62 of units of this state-of-the-art machine will be produced.

MCXtrema will also be joined by the American debut of the GranTurismo Luce and Prisma. Created in celebration of GranTurismo's 75th anniversary, these One-Off Fuoriserie versions first launched earlier this year at Milan Design Week, exemplifying Maserati all-Italian craftsmanship and artistry.

75 Years of GranTurismo

Friday evening, August 18th – in partnership with Sotheby's – Maserati will celebrate the remarkable 75 years of GranTurismo – which officially started in 2022; an unrivalled opportunity for fans and owners alike to reflect upon the heritage that built the Trident brand while getting a glimpse of its vibrant present and future. To mark this milestone, 75 classic Maserati owners and their vehicles will partake in a historic parade lap at the revered Laguna Seca Raceway. This time-capsule moment in Maserati's history will be captured in a memorable group photo line-up on the legendary raceway's corkscrew.

Concorso Italiano

The Gran Finale at Monterey Car Week, on Saturday, August 19th, the GranTurismo Zèda will be prominently displayed at Concorso Italiano. Another one-off creation that stands as a strong piece of the GranTurismo model's timeless history, the Zèda is a distinct offering for the brand to showcase at one of the largest gatherings of Italian automobiles in the world.

Tridente Membership Program

A touchpoint featured throughout each Monterey Car Week event will be the recently launched Tridente, Maserati's first-ever membership program that provides fans, clients, and multi-garage owners access to exclusive editorial content, curated travelogues, previews of new products and collections, as well as bespoke experiences inspired by the uniquely modern Italian luxury that defines the brand's soul. It's an excellent option for staying up-to-date on all Maserati news and happenings during Car Week and beyond.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new "everyday exceptional" SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Ghibli, Grecale and Levante – V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand, now completed with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati's first full-electric SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The new GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

