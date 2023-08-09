Hohhot named Dairy Breeding Capital of China

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Cows produce milk aplenty in the Mengniu Dairy Industrial Park, located in Hohhot. [Photo/Hohhot news network] (PRNewswire)

Hohhot, capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was awarded the title of "Dairy Breeding Capital of China" by the Dairy Association of China on Aug 5 during the World Dairy Industry Conference.

The city will continue to optimize resource allocation and emphasize the important role of dairy cattle and sheep breeding technology innovation. It aims to promote the gathering of high-end innovation elements in breeding enterprises and transform more innovative achievements into practical productivity.

As a leading city in China's dairy industry, Hohhot has made significant progress in breeding and technology innovation. It has established collaborations between dairy enterprises, universities, and research institutions. These partnerships have greatly facilitated the exchange of knowledge and technology transfer, contributing to the rapid development of the local dairy industry.

The recognition as the "Dairy Breeding Capital of China" further highlights Hohhot's commitment to becoming a hub for dairy breeding and technological advancement. The city will continue to attract investment and talent, fostering an environment conducive to research and development in the dairy sector.

