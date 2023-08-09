Fitglow Beauty's Modern Way of Treating Rosacea & Key Skin Concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitglow Beauty continues to expand their skin treatment product line with a focus on giving people a harmonious transition from skincare to makeup, utilizing the same skincare science to treat skin through all product applications. Understanding that most of their customers use skincare and makeup, Fitglow Beauty developed a system of highly performing natural products that are rosacea friendly.

(PRNewsfoto/Fitglow Beauty) (PRNewswire)

Fitglow Beauty brings a modern, clean beauty take on skincare and makeup for rosacea and redness-prone skin.

Due to the lack of options and innovation in skincare products for rosacea, Fitglow Beauty wanted to have a modern approach on how they deal with this condition. The total treatment protocol for rosacea was inspired by their Founder, Anna Buss' journey with extremely reactive and rosacea skin.

"I was very frustrated when I couldn't find skincare and makeup that would help my rosacea. Many of the rosacea skincare products I tried didn't perform well with makeup, were heavy and didn't layer very well," said Anna Buss, Founder of Fitglow Beauty. "As a female leader in business, I wanted to create a system of products, from skincare to makeup, that worked together to comfort and soothe my skin while making me look put together."

Anna created a now favorite product, the Redness Rescue Cream, a light multi-tasking moisturizer and primer, powered by a unique blend of organic extracts. It can be worn under makeup, or alone, to help balance redness, cool down and calm skin. The Redness Rescue Cream was the first redness balancing cream to be rated a super clean 0 by Think Dirty.

One of their newest products, the Birch Hyaluronic Electrolyte Quench & Calm Serum is an ultra-light hydrating serum utilizing bamboo electrolytes to balance hydration and Canadian willow herb extract to reduce redness and strengthen.

When it comes to the future of Fitglow Beauty, Anna says, that "there will never be a time where we don't create high-quality products that work together and do the best they can for your skin no matter your skin type."

ABOUT FITGLOW BEAUTY

Fitglow Beauty is independently-owned and women-led focusing on naturally-derived superpowered ingredients that work in synergy with skin for high-performing results. The company has a unique, real-life test protocol to ensure products make your life easier without sacrificing results. Fitglow Beauty is cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, paraben-free and more. It's also Leaping Bunny Certified and Certified Clean by Think Dirty. For more information, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fitglow Beauty