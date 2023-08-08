ERIK HUBERMAN AND THE HAWKE MEDIA TEAM JOIN THE CAST OF A&E'S 'KINGS OF BBQ' AIRING AUGUST 12TH

THE NEW SERIES, HOSTED BY ANTHONY ANDERSON AND CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER PREMIERES AUGUST 12, 9:00 PM ET/PT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, founded by CEO Erik Huberman, is thrilled to announce their marketing partnership with A&E's newest TV venture "Kings of BBQ" starring comedians Cedric the Entertainer ("The Neighborhood") and Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"). In each one-hour episode, the cameras will follow this "BBQ-loving" dynamic duo as they go from backyards to BBQ pits to discover the best-tasting BBQ techniques, flavors, and traditions across the country. Their mission is to not only have fun but to master the art of BBQ only to start their own BBQ empire, AC Barbeque. With the support of Erik Huberman and Hawke Media, the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the United States, Kings of BBQ will benefit from Hawke's professional expertise and proficient marketing strategies. Hawke is a major player in digital marketing and the company is valued at over $150M and has worked with over 4,500 clients with noteworthy compelling results. As a young standout in the industry, Erik Huberman is no stranger to success and accomplishments. As a serial entrepreneur, he is a national best-selling author of the "The Hawke Method," and has been recognized by his industry peers and honored by Forbes Magazine's 30Under30, CSQ's 40Under40, and Inc.'s Magazine Top 25 Marketing Influencers. He is also the host of the podcast "HawkeTalk."

Erik has collaborated and formed partnerships with many high-profile brands such as Casamigos (founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Michael Meldman), Heidi Klum Intimates, SelvaRey Rum endorsed by Bruno Mars, Red Bull, Verizon, Eddie Bauer, and many more. With the inclusion of both Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson, the impressive portfolio and star-studded lineup continue to get enhanced. "These Guys are the best," Huberman said. "Getting to work with them to help their dream come alive while the world witnesses it, is incredibly exciting to us." Erik Huberman is available for interviews as both Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are unable to appear due to the Strike.

About Hawke Media:

Established the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the country. And Erik is no stranger to TV. He has appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show, Million Dollar Listing, and Hatched– He will also appear in several episodes of "Kings of BBQ" discussing branding and marketing.

