Chang Industrial and MiR partner to improve Healthcare Experience through Automation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) announce the formation of a strategic partnership that enables autonomous systems to further revolutionize patient experience, nursing staff activities and supplies management in the healthcare industry. Chang Industrial's collection of engineering experts and supply chain partners now features MiR, a leading global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). MiR's product line is focused on pedestrian work environments, defining it as a cobot (collaborative robot). AMR technology can greatly impact business operations by automating transport of materials in hospital hallways, elevators, and logistics areas. By integrating AMR technology into their operations, clients can automate processes, reduce costs, acquire digital insights, and gain a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of healthcare services.

AMRs will allow medical staff to have more time for patient interactions and empathy with those in need.

Nursing shortages continue to be an issue in the industry, and finding opportunities to increase productivity in a safe and efficient manner is a large opportunity for providers. Studies have indicated that up to 40% of a nurse's time may be consumed by non-nursing tasks. Overworked nurses lead to lower patient outcomes, fatigue, burnout, and turnover. In 2016, OSHA recorded 19,700 on-the-job injuries to nurses with 74% occurring in hospitals and 91% attributed to females. Nursing injury rates are dramatically higher than industry standards. The use of AMRs on patient floors reduces the physical demands on medical staff, allowing them to focus on critical, life-saving tasks that require expert medical training. AMRs will allow medical staff to have more time for patient interactions and empathy with those in need. By leveraging the capabilities of robotics, healthcare providers enhance operational efficiency, improve patient care, and create a safer and more productive environment for both patients and staff. Studies show that improved physical conditions result in higher workforce retention.

"Joining forces with MiR and their impressive mobile robotics technology portfolio has already started to create new and exciting opportunities for our team. The feedback from the industry and our customers has overwhelmingly validated what we knew to be a great fit" according to Chris Callura, Vice President of Operations and Strategic Partnerships at Chang Industrial.

"Chang Industrial brings a wealth of experience and expertise into a fresh market area, which will contribute significantly towards our growth and innovation, " said Karl Bentz, Area Sales Manager at MiR. "As a result of this new partnership, we'll be better able to help our joint customers in the healthcare industry quickly, easily, and cost-effectively automate internal logistics."

Chang Industrial's combined goal with MiR is to optimize the healthcare experience chain with emphasis on autonomous systems and workforce optimization, maximizing information technology. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize today's supply chain and improve healthcare operations through strategy roadmaps and concept engineering for companies to advance their innovation initiatives.

About Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

MiR develops and manufactures one of the industry's most advanced range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively automate internal logistics and optimize material handling. MiR offers one of the most advanced fleets of mobile robots used by both large enterprises and small and medium customers in a range of industries from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. Founded in Denmark in 2013, MiR has grown to become a global leader with nearly 220 distributors and certified system integrators in 60 countries. MiR was acquired by Teradyne in 2018, and in 2022, Teradyne combined AutoGuide Mobile Robots with MiR to deliver a broad AMR product line from low to heavy payload. MiR's headquarters is in Odense, Denmark, with regional offices in Holbrook, NY, San Diego, CA, North Reading, MA, Georgetown, KY, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader in 2022.

Learn more at http://www.changindustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn and Twitter.

