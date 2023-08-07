National Air Cargo Group, Inc. Partners with Etihad Cargo on USPS ICAIR 2023-27 Program

ORLANDO, Fla. and ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based National Airlines, a division of National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc., has entered an interline agreement with Middle East's dynamic Etihad Cargo to successfully roll out the ICAIR23 program for the United States Postal Service (USPS). This agreement initiates a unique partnership, as it combines National's extensive experience in providing international freight transportation services with Etihad Cargo's global commercial network.

National Airlines will dispatch USPS civilian, military, and diplomatic mail using scheduled services of Etihad Cargo

Under phase 1 of the ICAIR23 program, National Airlines, a U.S. flag carrier with P1 preferences, will dispatch USPS civilian, military, and diplomatic mail using the scheduled services of Etihad Cargo across several awarded lanes for the period 2023 -2027.

"It's our honor to once again be part of the ICAIR program for USPS. This time it brings us much pleasure in collaborating with Etihad Cargo, a dynamic and rapidly growing global airline. We are looking forward to this association and hope to provide best-in-class mail delivery experiences to customers around the world through this program", commented Mr. Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Group, Inc.

Tim Isik, Vice President, Commercial at Etihad Cargo, said, "Etihad Cargo is committed to making the transportation of mail across the carrier's network as seamless and efficient as possible. Etihad Cargo's partnership with National Air Cargo Group will enable the two airlines to join forces to enhance international USPS mail deliveries, providing greater connectivity to destinations across Etihad Cargo's global network, and provide customers with an efficient service."

With National Airlines' proven track record in worldwide cargo charters and logistics movement over the past three decades and Etihad Cargo's growing network which connects major cities across the globe, this association is set to enhance the efficiency of international USPS mail deliveries, demonstrating a shared commitment to the ICAIR program. Customers can expect improved transit times, enhanced tracking capabilities, and a more seamless end-to-end experience to move their mail and packages.

Phase 1 of the ICAIR23 program, powered by experienced personnel and subject matter experts, is slated to launch in August 2023 and continue through August 2027. The teams are looking forward to working together in a close alliance to service USPS customers globally.

