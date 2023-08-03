Proem Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Behavioral Health Clinical Decision Support to Healthcare Providers

Workflow engine helps providers screen, assess and measure outcomes for mental disorders more quickly, efficiently, and accurately.

ATLANTA , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proem Behavioral Health, a provider of the evidence-based clinical workflow software engine that helps healthcare providers triage patients and produce better mental health outcomes, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to capture data at every step of the behavioral healthcare process. Key features of the Proem solution include:

Gold-standard measures — Proem is the exclusive digital licensee of many of the world's leading behavioral health scales and measurements used in research and clinical practice for more than 25 years. These include the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (M.I.N.I.), Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS), Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (YBOCS I&II), Body Dysmorphic Disorder Questionnaire (BDDQ), and more.

Workflow technology — Using a single solution to assess the most common DSM-5 mental health disorders, Proem's licensed electronic behavioral health assessments and treatment processes are configurable within existing workflows to help accurately and efficiently screen, diagnose, treat and monitor patients.

Decision support — Evidence-based solution uses algorithms to efficiently deliver data when needed to make more informed decisions.

Clinical outcomes — With verifiable data, providers more easily determine the right follow-up care, supporting improved patient handoffs, coordination of services, and measurement-based care.

"At Proem, we are committed to partnering with healthcare providers, researchers and educators worldwide to help them improve how they assess, treat and deliver positive outcomes for those with mental illness," said Proem CEO John Letter. "Using Proem, athenaOne users will gain insight that aids in assessing and diagnosing mental illness and determining the optimal next steps to take in a patient's care. This leads to a significant result: better outcomes for those suffering from mental illness."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Proem joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About Proem Behavioral Health

Proem Behavioral Health provides the premier clinical workflow software engine that helps behavioral health providers, substance use disorder clinics and research organizations efficiently and accurately screen, test and measure treatment success for those suffering from mental illness. Proem is the exclusive digital licensee worldwide of gold-standard, evidence-based screening solutions, structured interviews and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, visit proemhealth.com and follow Proem on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 62 medical specialties and 62 capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

