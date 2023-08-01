New Co-Portfolio Manager for the Oakmark International Fund

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Liu, co-portfolio manager of the Oakmark Global Select Fund and a senior investment analyst at Harris Associates L.P., adviser to the Oakmark Funds and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has been appointed co-portfolio manager of the Oakmark International Fund.

Mr. Liu will join current portfolio managers David Herro and Mike Manelli on the management team effective August 1, 2023. Mr. Herro has managed the Fund since its inception in 1992 and Mr. Manelli has managed the Fund since 2016.

"Given Eric's talent and experience, we welcome him on the Oakmark International management team," said Mr. Herro. "Moreover, Eric's competitive drive and investment prowess are good examples of our international team's depth."

Mr. Liu joined Harris Associates in 2009 after serving as a research associate at Dodge & Cox and an investment banking analyst at Jefferies & Company. He is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles and the University of Chicago and is a CFA charterholder.1

The Oakmark International Fund is a diversified fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in mid- and large-capitalization companies located outside the U.S. The Fund's assets were $21.2 billion as of June 30, 2023.

ABOUT OAKMARK AND HARRIS ASSOCIATES

The Oakmark Funds are a mutual fund family that utilizes a long-term value investment approach. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on the belief that superior long-term results can be achieved through investing in companies priced at a significant discount to what Harris Associates believes is a company's intrinsic value, with strong growth prospects and owner-oriented management teams. The Oakmark Funds' assets under management totaled approximately $54 billion as of June 30, 2023. More information about the Oakmark Funds is available at oakmark.com.

Harris Associates L.P., a Chicago-based investment management firm founded in 1976, serves as the adviser to the Oakmark Funds. Harris Associates also manages U.S., international and global portfolios for institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide. Including Oakmark, assets under management at Harris Associates totaled approximately $99 billion as of June 30, 2023. More information about Harris Associates is available at harrisassoc.com.

The Oakmark Funds are distributed by Harris Associates Securities L.P. Member FINRA. Before investing in any Oakmark Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, management fees and other expenses. This and other important information is contained in a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. For more information, please call 1-800-OAKMARK (625-6275).

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers2 with more than $1.2 trillion assets under management3 (€1.1 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

